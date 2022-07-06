Will's law signed by Gov. Parson

It was a two-year journey, but the Capps family of Herculaneum has finally been able to celebrate the passage of Will’s Law, which was part of Senate Bill 718 signed by Gov. Mike Parson last Thursday. The law promotes seizure-safe schools by requiring educators to be trained in responding to medical events experienced by students with epilepsy or other seizure-prone health conditions. It had also been attached to Senate Bill 681.

Kayci Capps, the mother of the law’s namesake, said she and her husband Adam — both graduates of North County High School — are ecstatic. She said their son Will is entering his third year at the Taylor Early Childhood Center in the Dunklin R-5 School District this fall, and the measure will already be in effect.

“It contained an emergency clause,” she said regarding the bill, “So it will go into effect this coming school year. It happened very quickly, now that it’s finally signed.”

Will, who has Dravet syndrome, had been born a healthy baby, Kayci said. He had his first seizure at 3 months old, and it was 50 minutes long. Doctors were unclear as to the nature of the seizure, thinking it might have been a febrile seizure, common among infants who have a fever. When the length of seizure prolonged to an hour and a half, his mother’s worrying increased. The next seizure, Will had to be intubated and given a spinal tap, leaving the family waiting for results of genetic testing.

“If you Google Dravet syndrome, the very first thing that comes up describing it is ‘catastrophic,’” Kayci said during a spring interview. “It’s a rare genetic mutation only about 1 in 16,000 get. Yeah, so it was pretty much the worst case scenario. We didn't know if he would walk because there's a very, very large spectrum.”

Kayci said Will is also Level Three on the autism spectrum. He has seizures every day, is nonverbal and is slightly uncoordinated, since he’s low on muscle tone.

When Will aged out of a First Steps program and it was time to attend preschool, Kayci pushed for a one-on-one nurse for Will. A district official assured her the district had educated kids with epilepsy before, and the official wondered why Kayci was particularly concerned.

“And I was like, well, he's been intubated 10 times and the seizures are very hard to stop, they've been as long as three hours,” she said last spring. “So obviously, that really scared everybody and made them very uneasy, and I can understand — I had never seen a seizure until Will had one, and I was 24. So I went 24 years without ever seeing a seizure. And most people haven't ever seen one. So just sending him to a place without me with a bunch of people who want to help but don't know how — it's very scary.”

Thanks to Googling, Kayci found a New Jersey mom, Colleen Quinn, who, with the help of her local legislators, had successfully gotten her governor in January 2020 to sign off on “Paul’s Law,” making seizure-safe schools part of the norm for New Jersey public schools. Quinn has crusaded to help parents in other states work with legislators to push through similar measures.

Kayci said, here in Missouri, a friend from North County, Andrew Young, gave her advice and helped her navigate Jefferson City’s legislative obstacle course. Young once worked as an intern at the Capitol under District 1’s Sen. Doug Beck, who was the chief force in getting the measure passed on the floor.

“I didn’t know that, if you proposed a bill, others could add all kinds of other things to it, and once, they tried to put a really controversial amendment on the bill that sunk it. So it took two years of trying to put it through, running out of time, or it got controversial amendments attached to it,” she said. “It also switched from being a health bill to being an education bill, and that made more sense to me, too.”

The legislative session might have ended a day earlier this year, but the measure was added just in time to two bills ultimately approved by the Senate in May. The stroke of the governor’s pen was the last step to be taken.

Kayci said Thursday’s signing in Jefferson City was “very satisfying.” She, Will and his dad, Adam, were there, along with sister Charlotte and grandparents Carla and Max Duvall. Support dog Nautica looks specially groomed in the Capitol photos, and older brother Ben got to sign something on the governor’s desk, too.

“He has no idea” about the bill’s passage, Kayci said of Will, “but at least he was awake the whole time and was excited to see so many people. The whole thing was just a really uplifting experience.”