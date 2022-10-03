Wright to serve as chair of House Administration and Accounts Committee

House Speaker Designee Dean Plocher announced last week that State Rep. Dale Wright will oversee the day-to-day operations of the Missouri House of Representatives starting in January.

Wright was selected by Plocher to lead the House Administration and Accounts Committee for the 102nd General Assembly. Wright will begin his service as chair when the 2023 regular session begins Jan. 4.

Wright will replace State Rep. Jason Chipman, who is leaving office because of term limits. In naming him chair of the House Administration and Accounts Committee, Plocher praised Wright’s fiscally responsible approach calling him a true steward of taxpayer dollars. Plocher said Wright’s extensive experience as a business owner and a successful executive in the private sector make him an ideal choice to ensure the operations of the House are run in an efficient, business-like manner.

“Dale is the right choice for the job and someone who will provide the leadership and oversight necessary to maximize the efficiency of House operations at a minimal cost to taxpayers. We are fortunate to be able to utilize his talent and experience to ensure our institution functions optimally,” said Plocher, R-St. Louis.

The House Committee on Administration and Accounts is solely responsible for the financial obligations and business affairs of the House. The committee provides for the receipt and distribution of all supplies, equipment and furnishings purchased for the House. The committee also creates rules governing the expenditure of funds allotted to individual members for the operation of their offices. In addition, the committee provides the allotment of offices, chamber seats and parking spaces.

“It’s an honor and a privilege to be able to lead this committee and to work with its members to make sure each and every tax dollar is utilized in the most responsible and effective way possible. I want to thank Speaker Designee Plocher for this opportunity. I will work diligently to bring the common sense approach I learned during my decades of running businesses in the private sector to the way we run the daily operations of the House. I’m confident we can achieve significant cost savings and make our organization even more efficient,” said Wright, R-Farmington.