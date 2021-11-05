Judge rules in favor of state, giving lucrative prison health care contract to new company

Missouri is set to get a new health care provider for its prison inmate population, following a two-day trial pitting the state against the company that provided the service for nearly 30 years.
Cole County Judge Daniel Green issued an oral decision Thursday saying he would file a written ruling next week siding with the state in rejecting a challenge by Corizon Health, the longtime health care vendor.
Centurion Health, a subsidiary of Clayton-based Centene, won the bidding process for the contract, which could be worth over $1.4 billion if the state exercises all of its options over a 10-year period.
Corizon, which has held the contract since 1992, sued the state, alleging Centurion employed “unfair practices” during the bidding process.
After a two-day trial, Green sided with the state, paving the way for Centurion to take over later this month.
“The judgment acknowledges that Missouri’s process for awarding this contract was fair and treated all bidders the same. That’s what the law requires,” said attorney Chuck Hatfield, who represented Centurion in the bench trial.
During the trial, Corizon attorney Jennifer Griffin argued that the state’s decision to award the contract to Centurion was based on “false and misleading information.”
Corizon, in its lawsuit, said Centurion made “prohibited communications” with the administration to gain an upper hand in winning the contract.
Corizon also said Centurion failed to report that personnel involved in its Missouri bid were fired over their involvement in a Tennessee bidding controversy.
The lawsuit focused largely on the alleged violations of Tennessee purchasing laws by Centurion, saying the disclosure of the developments in the case could have affected the scoring and evaluation of the Missouri bids.
Assistant Attorney General Craig Jacobs, who is representing the state, said the state’s bidding process followed the law. He also told Green that Corizon does not have the legal right to bring the lawsuit.