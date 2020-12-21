MDC closes nature center, regional offices

Starting today, the Missouri Department of Conservation (MDC) will close its Southeast Regional Offices in Cape Girardeau and Cape Girardeau Conservation Nature Center to the public amid rising COVID-19 concerns. There currently is no timeline on reopening the buildings, but staff will reassess at the beginning of 2021.

While the Southeast Regional Offices will be closed to general visitors, it will still be staffed. Visitors will only include employees from other office locations who cannot conduct business over the phone or email. Those with official business will need to notify the office in advance for an appointment by calling the front desk at (573) 290-5730. During this time, staff will be available by phone at (573) 290-5730 to help the public with MDC-related requests.

The Cape Nature Center building will also close to visitors starting today. However, the nature center’s trails and other outdoor areas will remain open. Outdoor and virtual programs will continue as planned. Participants of in-person, outdoor events will be required to wear face masks and social distance. Natural Events Calendar sales will be available by calling the nature center, paying over-the-phone, and arranging for contactless pick-up. For more information, call Cape Girardeau Nature Center at (573) 290-5218.