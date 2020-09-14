MDC issues call for Christmas tree

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Park Hills' Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

The Missouri Department of Conservation (MDC) is conducting its annual search for a large Christmas tree for use on the governor's mansion lawn in Jefferson City. Until Oct. 11, MDC is asking landowners, homeowners, businesses, and communities that may have possible candidate trees to contact the department.

To qualify, the donated tree must be about 40-feet tall and be an eastern red cedar, Norway spruce, or white pine that is fully branched on all sides and accessible by large equipment.

The right tree may either be near the end of its life or may need to be removed for other reasons. Once a tree is selected, MDC staff will coordinate the cutting and delivery of the tree to the governor's mansion at no cost to the owner. The donor will receive a thank-you from the governor and an invitation to the lighting ceremony, which usually occurs the first week of December.

“Sometimes there are beautiful evergreens that need to be removed for home expansion, utility work, or they’ve grown too large for the space,” says MDC Community Forestry Coordinator Russell Hinnah. “Having your tree displayed at the governor's mansion is a great way to share its beauty with thousands of Missourians who visit the mansion during the holidays.”