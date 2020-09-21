MDC partners with Grundy Electric Cooperative for wildlife habitat projects

Missouri’s rural electric cooperatives must keep trees out of distribution lines that carry electricity from substations to homes and businesses. Under the voluntary WOW program, a landowner with distribution lines crossing or bordering their property will be able to request that right-of-way vegetation be converted to wildlife friendly habitat. Native wildflowers and grasses add beauty, and they provide food and shelter for deer, turkeys, rabbits, butterflies, and songbirds.

MDC will provide expertise and plans for projects. The co-op will provide cost-share funds. Landowners will also contribute to the cost-share project, including annual maintenance such as mowing or light disking.

Cattle grazing may also be a management option. Well-managed grazing by cattle reduces vegetation density and adds openness, which greatly benefits ground-nesting grassland birds such as bobwhite quail.

The WOW program can provide more wildlife for property owners while reducing co-op maintenance costs. Also, after major storms with severe winds, openness under the lines makes it easier for co-op crews to reach the lines needing repair. The WOW program is also an option for other electric cooperatives in the state.