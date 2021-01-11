Missouri extends P-SNAP benefits through January 2021

Missouri received approval from the United States Department of Agriculture (USDA), Food, and Nutrition Service (FNS) to provide P-SNAP or Pandemic Supplemental Nutrition Assistance program benefits for the month of January. Under P-SNAP, households that qualify for a SNAP or Food Stamp benefits automatically get the maximum SNAP benefit amount for their household’s size. In November, the average monthly SNAP benefit per person was $183.27, that amount in 2019 was $122.10.

“It is good to have P-SNAP available for Missouri SNAP households to spend on nutritious food to get off to a healthy start in the new year,” said Jennifer Tidball, acting director of the Department of Social Services. “I also want to remind Missourians that they can now use their EBT card to purchase groceries online to help them remain safe during COVID-19 and during winter weather.”

