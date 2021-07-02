Missouri mired in pandemic as vaccinations lag and cases climb

JEFFERSON CITY — In southeast Missouri, the Stoddard County Public Health Center this week asked residents to get vaccinated as officials grapple with climbing COVID-19 cases, including an outbreak at a nursing facility.
The center said Thursday it was monitoring 33 cases — “up from the 5-10 we’ve been experiencing over the last few months.” The health center said an outbreak at a nursing facility in Advance made up a “large portion” of cases, and that one resident who tested positive had died.
The situation was further evidence Missouri has not emerged on the other side of the pandemic, as vaccination rates trail other states and the nation as a whole.
Gov. Mike Parson’s administration said Thursday it had asked the federal government for help from new “surge response teams,” which are intended to boost vaccinations, and St. Louis officials urged all residents to wear masks indoors as the delta variant takes hold.
Also this week, Missouri officials renewed a contract with Deloitte Consulting through the end of August, state records show — the same date Parson’s pandemic state of emergency is scheduled to expire.
According to spending records, the state paid Deloitte nearly $1.5 million in the fiscal year that ended Wednesday for COVID-19 consulting services. Per bidding documents, the services were to include detailed analyses and on-call support from the company.
In Stoddard County, 28% of the population had initiated vaccination and 25% had completed it, according to state data. That rate was below the state as whole, which had fully vaccinated 39% of the population. Missouri lagged behind the country as a whole, which had vaccinated 47% of the population.
“There are currently 9 residents and 5 staff who’ve tested positive for the Covid-19 virus,” the Stoddard County Health Center said. “For those of you wondering, most of these positives have been vaccinated within the last 6 months.”
Ben Godwin, administrator of the Stoddard County Public Health Center, did not immediately respond to a request for comment. It was unclear whether any of the vaccinated people infected were immunocompromised.
Regardless, the center urged vaccinations, mask wearing, physical distancing, hand-washing, disinfecting surfaces and monitoring symptoms as the virus spreads there.
The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said in interim clinical considerations for the vaccine that “people should be counseled about the unknown vaccine safety profile and effectiveness in immunocompromised populations, the potential for reduced immune responses, and the need to continue to follow current guidance to protect themselves against COVID-19.”
Missouri’s rolling average of new cases increased 124% over the month of June, from 400 at the beginning of the month to an 895-average on July 1.
In more than 60 Missouri counties, less than 30% of the population had received their first shot, according to state data.
In a briefing Thursday, Dr. Rochelle Walensky, director of the CDC, said “with vaccines available across the country, the suffering and loss we are now seeing is nearly entirely avoidable.
“Preliminary data from a collection of states over the last six months suggest 99.5% of deaths from COVID-19 in these states have occurred in unvaccinated people,” she said.
Continued warning signs haven’t quelled anti-vaccine rhetoric in the Missouri Legislature, where on Wednesday several House Republicans pushed legislation banning employers from requiring shots.
The debate came the same week SSM Health announced a COVID-19 vaccine requirement for their employees, becoming the third area health system to do so.
Rep. Brian Seitz, R-Branson, falsely claimed the vaccine was “untested” and said “to force an individual to be injected with an untested vaccine in order to keep their jobs is totalitarian.”
Other Republicans pushed back, and the sponsor, Rep. Nick Schroer, R-St. Charles County, eventually pulled it.
“We have the most cases in the country because people have this attitude that all of this is fake,” said Rep. Shamed Dogan, R-Ballwin. “It’s not fake. I don’t know how much more evidence people need that this is real.”