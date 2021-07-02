Missouri mired in pandemic as vaccinations lag and cases climb

In Stoddard County, 28% of the population had initiated vaccination and 25% had completed it, according to state data. That rate was below the state as whole, which had fully vaccinated 39% of the population. Missouri lagged behind the country as a whole, which had vaccinated 47% of the population.

“There are currently 9 residents and 5 staff who’ve tested positive for the Covid-19 virus,” the Stoddard County Health Center said. “For those of you wondering, most of these positives have been vaccinated within the last 6 months.”

Ben Godwin, administrator of the Stoddard County Public Health Center, did not immediately respond to a request for comment. It was unclear whether any of the vaccinated people infected were immunocompromised.

Regardless, the center urged vaccinations, mask wearing, physical distancing, hand-washing, disinfecting surfaces and monitoring symptoms as the virus spreads there.

The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said in interim clinical considerations for the vaccine that “people should be counseled about the unknown vaccine safety profile and effectiveness in immunocompromised populations, the potential for reduced immune responses, and the need to continue to follow current guidance to protect themselves against COVID-19.”