Missouri State Parks celebrates completion of Katy connector

On May 27, the Missouri Department of Natural Resources, Missouri State Parks and the City of Sedalia celebrated the completion of the Katy Trail connector that closes the gap of approximately three miles of Katy Trail State Park through Sedalia.

The $2.1 million infrastructure project connects the Katy Trail from Griessen Road to the Katy Trail Depot. The connector replaces the 3.25-mile street route taken by Katy Trail users since 2001 when the trail opened in Sedalia.

“This connection project is a true representation of what can be accomplished through partnerships,” said Missouri Department of Natural Resources Director Carol Comer. “The City of Sedalia, Katy Trail Sedalia Inc. and the Missouri Department of Natural Resources have worked together on the project design, financing and construction.”

The project has two sections. The Missouri Department of Natural Resources constructed the first 1.5-mile section from Griessen Road to Boonville Road on department-owned land. The second section of the project is approximately 1.5 miles of newly constructed trail that connects Boonville Road to the Katy Trail depot in Sedalia.