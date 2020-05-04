MO Special Olympics alter summer games

× Help support our COVID-19 coverage We're providing access to COVID-19 articles for free. Please help support our work by subscribing or signing up for an account. Already a subscriber? Log in. Log in Sign up Become a Member

Special Olympics Missouri is officially altering this year’s State Summer Games originally scheduled for June 5-7 in Columbia. Details are still being ironed out. SOMO will make official announcement on Facebook Live at 6 p.m., May 5.

SOMO already announced the cancellation of all of its trainings and events through May 31 due to COVID-19. Since SOMO is a year-round sports organization that requires athletes to train for at least eight weeks before a competition, hosting State Summer Games as originally scheduled was no longer an option.

“If we made the decision to push back Summer Games, that would force us to change our fall sports schedule,” said Susan Stegeman, SOMO president and CEO. “Most of our area competitions for fall sports already have dates and venues scheduled. What may seem like a simple change in moving back Summer Games a month or two, would create giant waves, affecting all fall competitions.

“With the uncertainty of how long this virus will continue to impact our operations, communities, constituents, and partners, we’ve decided to move forward with a series of alternate program opportunities instead.”

Alternative programming options for Special Olympics Missouri athletes include: