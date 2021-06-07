MU Extension to host inaugural food truck festival

University of Missouri Extension of Carter County is hosting what it hopes to be its first Current River Food Truck Festival at the historic Carter County Courthouse Square on June 26, 11 a.m. - 6 p.m.

Admission for the public is free of charge.

The Current River Food Truck Festival will showcase a number of food trucks from the multi-state area, and will also include craft vendors and live entertainment for all ages. For those wishing to enter a food truck or craft booth for the event, contact the University of Missouri Extension of Carter County at (573) 323-4418.

“The idea behind the Current River Food Truck Festival is to increase tourism in the Carter County area by capitalizing on our natural resources, such as the historic Carter County Courthouse and the scenic Current River,” said Community and Economic Development Specialist Jennifer R. Williams. “MU Extension tries to address three grand challenges throughout the state, one of which is increasing economic opportunities.”

