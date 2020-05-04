New data on Missouri’s children and COVID-19

Before the outbreak, data indicated that from an economic perspective, fewer Missouri children were living in poverty in 2018 as compared to 2014. Child homelessness, however, increased by more than 17% over that same time period. We know that kids living in underserved, higher poverty, less-resourced areas of Missouri are already at higher risk for worse outcomes. Over time, the COVID-19 pandemic will provide a stark contrast between those parts of Missouri with easy access to resources versus those without.

“Like we anticipate of the COVID-19 virus itself, we expect the impact of the pandemic will affect Missouri’s children and families in waves. Today we are focused on ensuring children are safe in their homes as well as in childcare to allow our essential workforce to serve and protect Missourians. Down the road, we anticipate the economic impact on Missouri families will be substantial for many. The primary goal of Missouri KIDS COUNT is to provide trustworthy, accurate information to support the unprecedented challenges faced by our local and state policymakers and providers.”, said Tracy Greever-Rice, FACT’s KIDS COUNT Program Director.