Ordinance abolishing slavery returned to DNR

Secretary of State Jay Ashcroft recently returned an original copy of the state’s 1865 Ordinance Abolishing Slavery to the Missouri Department of Natural Resources (DNR) after it underwent treatment in the Missouri State Archives’ conservation lab.

The event, held on the front porch of the Teubner-Husmann House in Hermann, was also attended by Missouri State Parks Director Mike Sutherland.

“We’re thankful to the Department of Natural Resources, State Parks and the Deutschheim State Historic Site for allowing us to borrow this historic document,” Ashcroft said. “It was an honor for our office to repair and conserve this piece of Missouri history ahead of the state’s upcoming bicentennial.”

The Ordinance was one of the first items discussed during Missouri’s 1865 Constitutional Convention in St. Louis. Introduced and approved on the same day, Jan. 11, 1865, only four of the convention's 64 attendees voted against its passage. Unknown to many, its approval came three months before Congress proposed the 13th Amendment to the U.S. Constitution, which, upon ratification on Dec. 6, 1865, abolished slavery nationwide.