Parson addresses concerns about food supply

Grocery stores are providing team member bonuses and working creatively to fill the unique needs of their communities.

Ethanol plants are shifting from fuel to hand sanitizer.

Protein companies are practicing social distancing and screening employees every day to make sure their team stays healthy.

Life science companies are providing medicine and supplies.

Many companies and organizations have stepped up to assist with the COVID-19 response in Missouri, including Sysco Foods St. Louis. Sysco has been working closely with a variety of stakeholders to address both the added constraints on the food supply chain as well as increasing its work to address food insecurity in Missouri communities.

In the restaurant community, Sysco is helping its customers set up delivery and takeout platforms to help keep people working. It is also providing the tools and products to help restaurants convert their dining rooms to mini-markets supplying key food staples to their neighborhoods.