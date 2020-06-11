Parson announces Missouri will fully reopen, enter Phase 2 of Recovery Plan Tuesday

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 866.589.4664 to upgrade your subscription.

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Park Hills' Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Pending expiration of Phase 1 on June 15, Governor Mike Parson announced Thursday that Missouri will fully reopen and enter Phase 2 of its “Show Me Strong Recovery” Plan on Tuesday.

“It is truly incredible to think about how far Missouri has come since March. At that time, no one knew what to expect. There was a lot of uncertainty, worry, and concern,” Parson said. “Here we are today, just over 90 days since our first COVID-19 case in Missouri, and I am proud to say we have overcome all of these challenges and more than met our four pillars to reopen.”

During Phase 2, there will be no statewide health order. All statewide restrictions will be lifted, though local officials will still have the authority to put further rules, regulations, or ordinances in place.

The decision to reopen was dependent on the four essential “Show Me Strong Recovery” pillars:

1. Expand testing capacity and volume in the state

2. Expand reserves of PPE by opening public and private supply chains

3. Continue to monitor and, if necessary, expand hospital and health care system capacity

4. Improve ability to predict potential outbreaks using Missouri's public health data