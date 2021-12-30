Republicans unveil first draft of new Missouri congressional districts

Missouri Republicans on Thursday unveiled their first draft of U.S. congressional district lines for the next decade, a plan that gives the GOP six likely seats and the Democrats two seats.

The proposal is similar to the map currently in place, which has resulted in a 6-2 partisan breakdown for the last decade.

The map does not attempt to relegate Democrats to one seat by spreading Kansas City voters out over multiple congressional districts, as some politicos have discussed.

"I think we have a compact, very good map," Rep. Dan Shaul, a Republican from Imperial who chairs the House redistricting panel, told the Post-Dispatch on Thursday. "It was really a shift of populations. Where the populations grew and decreased, we made adjustments for that."

Shaul said the proposed 1st Congressional District, represented by Rep. Cori Bush, D-St. Louis, would include the entire city of St. Louis, as well as parts of north St. Louis County.

It would also include parts of mid-and south St. Louis County such as Maplewood, Shrewsbury and Webster Groves, which lean Democratic.

The 2nd Congressional District, represented by Rep. Ann Wagner, R-Ballwin, would no longer include parts of Jefferson County under the proposal. Instead, it would include the remaining parts of St. Louis County and stretch into western St. Charles County.

Jefferson County, currently split among three congressional districts, would be completely within the 3rd Congressional District, currently represented by Rep. Blaine Luetkemeyer, R-St. Elizabeth.

"I think with the size and population in Jefferson County it deserves to not be split three ways," Shaul said.

The 3rd also would cover the eastern half of St. Charles County.

And in the Kansas City area, the 5th Congressional District, held by Rep. Emanuel Cleaver, D-Kansas City, would become more compact under the new plan, taking in most of Jackson County and part of Clay County, Shaul said.

He said the map wasn't drawn based on where incumbents live, but that he understood all current incumbents would remain within their current congressional districts under the proposed plan.

Wagner, in the 2nd, faced well-funded challengers in 2018 and 2020 in a district that had been drawn to favor Republicans.

Democrat Cort VanOstran came within 4 percentage points of defeating Wagner in 2018, despite the GOP-leaning makeup of the district.

The proposed map keeps Democratic-leaning Boone County in the GOP-leaning 4th Congressional District, Shaul said.

The 6th District would still cover northern Missouri, while the 7th would be centered in Springfield, in southwest Missouri.

One of the biggest changes is shifting Pulaski County, home of Fort Leonard Wood, from the 4th District to the 8th District in order to account for population loss in the 8th, Shaul said.

That means, if the plan were approved, Whiteman Air Force Base and Fort Leonard Wood would no longer be in the same congressional district, as has been the case for the past decade.

Missouri is one of the last states to start congressional redistricting ahead of the 2022 elections, according to a tracking website by the news outlet 538.

Shaul said his map needs support from two-thirds of lawmakers in each chamber in order to immediately take effect upon Gov. Mike Parson's signature — something he would seek.

While Republicans hold two-thirds majorities in both chambers, it remains to be seen whether backers of the plan can secure the 109 votes needed in the House for the plan to immediately take effect.

A growing list of lawmakers have taken appointments in Gov. Mike Parson's administration, complicating efforts to reach 109 votes in the House.

For example, Parson on Wednesday announced that state Rep. Wayne Wallingford would lead the Department of Revenue. And he recently named state Rep. Becky Ruth, R-Festus, as director of the Office of Child Advocate.

