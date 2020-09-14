Sept. 19, 20: Roaring River State Park hosts Fall Wild Edibles Workshop

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Park Hills' Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Roaring River State Park invites the public to attend a Fall Wild Edibles Workshop Saturday, Sept. 19, and Sunday, Sept. 20. The workshop will include three programs highlighting identification, foraging techniques and preparation of wild foods found in Missouri.

Participants can sign up for one program or all three. All programs are free and open to the public. Preregistration is required and can be done by calling the nature center at 417-847-3742.

The programs include:

10 a.m., Saturday, Sept. 19 - Wild Food Foraging Hike

Take a short hike along Piburn Trail. Park staff will discuss wild collecting ethics and how to identify native fruits, nuts and other plants found on the trail. Participants should wear closed-toe shoes and bring drinking water.

3 p.m., Saturday, Sept. 19 - Black Walnut Bash

Join park staff at the nature center for a hands-on program with black walnuts. Participants will collect, prepare, cure and smash native walnuts. Participants should wear sturdy shoes and older clothes as they may get dirty; black walnut husks are notorious for stains.

11 a.m., Sunday, Sept. 20 - Wild Tea Party