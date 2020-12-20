State holding virtual job fair for health care

The Return Strong Virtual Job Fair, specifically focused on health care, is Tuesday, Dec. 22, from 10 a.m.-2 p.m. The State of Missouri hopes to attract job-seeking candidates to fill entry-level clinical and non-clinical positions throughout Missouri.

Job seekers can register for the fair at https://returnstrongmo.easyvirtualfair.com/. Participants should create a profile and upload their resumes so employers can easily reach out after the fair has closed. The fair will be held from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Three hundred employers are registered to participate in the Virtual Health Care Job Fair which is hosted by the Missouri Office of Workforce Development (OWD) part of the Missouri Department of Higher Education and Workforce Development (MDHEWD). The Missouri Hospital Association (MHA) and the Department of Mental Health (DMH) are also partners in the event.

“The demand for workers at health care facilities across the state is huge,” said Mardy Leathers, director of workforce development. “It’s clear that employers are ready to hire – we just need more job seekers to fill these positions. We hope by getting the word out, we can connect candidates to these valuable career options.”

