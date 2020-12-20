State holding virtual job fair for health care

The Return Strong Virtual Job Fair, specifically focused on health care, is Tuesday, Dec. 22, from 10 a.m.-2 p.m. The State of Missouri hopes to attract job-seeking candidates to fill entry-level clinical and non-clinical positions throughout Missouri.
Job seekers can register for the fair at https://returnstrongmo.easyvirtualfair.com/. Participants should create a profile and upload their resumes so employers can easily reach out after the fair has closed. The fair will be held from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.
Three hundred employers are registered to participate in the Virtual Health Care Job Fair which is hosted by the Missouri Office of Workforce Development (OWD) part of the Missouri Department of Higher Education and Workforce Development (MDHEWD). The Missouri Hospital Association (MHA) and the Department of Mental Health (DMH) are also partners in the event.
“The demand for workers at health care facilities across the state is huge,” said Mardy Leathers, director of workforce development. “It’s clear that employers are ready to hire – we just need more job seekers to fill these positions. We hope by getting the word out, we can connect candidates to these valuable career options.”
Support Local Journalism
Job seekers statewide will be able to search job listings, meet with hiring companies in the health care sector, receive tips for resume writing and job interviews, and learn more about Missouri Job Center services and training opportunities.
Many of the jobs being featured in the Dec. 22 fair do not require prior experience or training. Openings for the following jobs (and many more), will be listed at this event:
- Dietary Aide (food prep)
- Environmental Services (janitorial)
- Housekeeping
- Patient Care Technician
- Phlebotomist
- Office/Clerical Support
- Medical Assistants
- Nurse Assistants
“Hospitals are hiring,” said Jill Williams, MHA vice president of Workforce Initiatives. “A virtual job fair is a safe and effective way to reach workers during COVID-19 and to ensure hospitals have the workforce needed to deliver and support care — now and in the future.”
The Return Strong Virtual Job Fairs are part of the state’s efforts to help Missourians skill up and get back to work following the economic downturn caused by layoffs from the COVID-19 pandemic. Learn more about Return Strong at https://jobs.mo.gov/return-strong.
For more information contact Debra Walker at 573-751-1647, e-mail debra.walker@dmh.mo.gov or Becky Dunn at 573-522-146, e-mail becky.dunn@dhewd.mo.gov.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!