WATCH NOW: Community mourns Jefferson County 6-year-old fatally struck by bus

Hundreds of people, including parents, grandparents and children, packed the Plattin Primary School parking lot Wednesday to honor the life of a 6-year-old boy who was fatally struck by his school bus as he arrived home for Christmas break.

The boy, a first grade student in the Jefferson R-7 School District, got off the bus around 3:15 p.m. Tuesday near the intersection of Oakland Hill and Oakland Manor in the Oakland Mobile Home Park near Festus. He walked in front of the bus and it moved forward and hit him, a Missouri Highway Patrol crash report said.

People at the vigil remembered him as being a sweet boy with seemingly boundless energy. Officials have not released the child’s name.

Plattin Primary School principal Tina Basler said he sported a tall red mohawk hairstyle during part of his kindergarten year. More recently, she’d find him in the cafeteria, standing at the table while others sat. She recalled teasing him the day he died, asking if he’d ever sit down and eat.

“He was just a sweetheart,” she said.

Maddie Edmonds, a 17-year-old senior in the district, taught the boy as part of a college scholarship program. She said he was always on the move, trying to sit in her chair at the beginning of each session to tease her.

The last time she saw him was Friday.

“He would always give me a big hug and ask how my day was,” she said.

Others at the vigil struggled to comprehend the tragedy and explain it to their young children.

Kayla Marlow said her son, Damian, was good friends with the boy. She said when she told her son his friend wouldn’t be returning to class, a boy who is normally reticent to shed tears leaned into her chest and cried.

“I am heartbroken,” she said. “It’s really affecting them.”

Nancy Elias lives down the road from where the boy died. She said her granddaughter, who is in fifth grade, and several others were on the bus that day. The stop was only the second on the route, she said.

Elias said she took her granddaughter to counseling available at the primary school earlier in the day, but she was too upset to attend the vigil.

“It’s very sad,” she said.

The Missouri Department of Revenue confirmed Wednesday the driver, a 61-year-old man from Festus, had received a learner’s permit Aug. 16 for a commercial driver’s license with a school bus endorsement. He received his full license Oct. 6, the department said.

It is unclear whether the bus was equipped with a required crossing arm that extends from the front of the bus and encourages children to stay out of the vehicle’s blind spot.

Such safety devices became mandatory after Jessica Leicht, 8, was struck and killed by a bus in 1996 after walking in front of the vehicle as it pulled away.

A Missouri Highway Patrol spokesman said he could not confirm whether an extendable arm was used before the child was killed because the case was still under investigation.

Regardless of the cause, the timing of the crash was on the mind of many Wednesday.

“I don’t ever want to think about having to remove the presents from under the Christmas tree for my child,” Chad Smith, who organized the event, said through tears.

District Superintendent Clint Johnston said the entire situation was “terrible.”

“The community is hurting bad,” he said. “I tell all the kids it’s OK to hurt. We’re all so sorry for the family and our driver and our community.”

Post-Dispatch reporter Robert Patrick contributed to this report.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0