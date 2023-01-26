Thousands still without power

More than 6,000 people remain without power in the region surrounding Madison County after Tuesday night's snow storm dumped up to 7 inches in some areas.

Black River Electric Cooperative crews have been working around the clock, trying to fix the lines. They have even called in extra help from some of the other co-op members.

At the peak of the storm, BREC reports, 18,000 of its members were without power.

"This storm has impacted more members than any other storm in BREC history," BREC Communication Specialist Heather Dietiker said. "All BREC crews and 29 additional linemen from visiting cooperatives are currently in the field working to restore power. Members are urged to remain patient and allow crews to work without interruptions."

As of Thursday afternoon, BREC crews had restored power to more than 11,000 members, but 6,080 members still remained without electricity.

“We appreciate our members' patience and understanding as we repair damages after a historic outage event," BREC General Manager John Singleton said. "The cooperative’s statewide mutual assistance program was a blessing as we received 29 linemen from other cooperatives to help our crews with restoration efforts. The dedication of our employees has been amazing, they go all-in to get the power flowing back into the members' homes, regardless of the weather conditions or time of day or night.”

Boone Electric Cooperative, Cuivre River Electric Cooperative and SEMO Electric Cooperative have joined the restoration efforts. BREC also brought in extra ROW/tree trimming crews to help.

Dietiker said phone calls from customers are being answered as quickly as possible and thanked the BREC community for its patience.

"Unfortunately, we are unable to give individual repair times," Dietiker said. "Crews work from the substations out, repairing larger feeder lines first, and work continues out from there."

BREC announced that some members should prepare for an extended loss of power, with some outages extending into the weekend.

"We understand this is frustrating for everyone and we're doing everything we can to restore power as quickly as possible," Dietiker said.

As of the 3 p.m., Thursday update, 6,080 BREC members are currently without power.

As of Thursday afternoon, the number of members affected by the outage, by county, included:

Madison: 850

Iron: 890

Bollinger: 732

Wayne: 2,029

Reynolds: 1,102

Dent: 159

Shannon: 70

Cape Girardeau: 246

BREC also provided several winter storm safety reminders to the community.

"In a winter storm emergency, restoring power and heat to consumers is the highest priority, and electric utility crews work around the clock to restore service," Dietiker said. "Even so, it can take days to repair the devastating damage of a winter storm. If you are in the midst of storm recovery, avoid going outside if possible. Downed power lines could be submerged in snow and ice and difficult to identify."

Dietiker said, when outside, treat all downed and hanging lines as if they are energized electric lines: stay away, warn others to stay away and immediately contact your utility company. As a reminder, remember that downed power lines do not have to be arcing, sparking or moving to be live and deadly.

If a power outage is due to a meter base, mast, conduit or other electrical service entrance equipment being damaged or torn off your house, you will need to have an electrician repair that equipment before power can be restored to your location. Call and speak with the BREC Service Department if you have questions about this.

Members can view outage information at the BREC Storm Center, located at https://brec.coop/storm-center

This information will be updated on the BREC web page throughout the day and night.