Park Hills voters in Tuesday's election will choose among three candidates seeking election as the city's mayor. All three were given the same questions and opportunities to provide photos.

Stacey Easter

Easter, the incumbent, is 44 and lives on Edwards Lane in Ward 2. She and her husband Tony have two children, Alexis Easter, and Hunter Prather, and Prather is engaged to Haley Moyers. Easter and her husband also care for their niece, Hailey Tongay.

Easter graduated from West County High School before earning her associate's degree from Mineral Area College. She attended Central Methodist University, graduating with a bachelor's degree in criminal justice/business administration.

Easter began working for a local school photography company in 1996. When the company was sold to a larger corporation, Easter worked for it as a sales representative, manager, and operations manager.

During the COVID-19 pandemic in 2020, Easter lost her operations manager position as schools were shutting down. She now runs an in-home daycare for children of family and friends. Easter said the work gives her flexible time to take care of city business when needed.

When asked why she wanted to stay on as mayor, Easter mentioned the city issues she wants to address.

"I'm in a bit of a different situation than most," she explained. "I was appointed mayor in June by the city council due to the resignation of John Clark. I made the choice to serve until the next election instead of completing his term. I wasn't sure if this was a good fit for me, my family, or the city. I've learned a lot in these past months and have put many things in place to fix issues/concerns that I felt were damaging to the city. There are still many things that need to be addressed to ensure the city is heading in the right direction. I would like the opportunity to finish what I've started with this new path to a better city. So many times, people run for an elected position with promise after promise.

"I can safely say I don't need to make promises; my actions can be seen daily. I've made the hard decisions, put in the time to learn from everyone, and make myself available to anyone. The most notable thing is that I'm visible within the public sector and with our employees. I've worked closely with department heads and employees to discuss issues that have plagued the city for years. Most of those concerns are no longer an issue, but we still have some work to do. Employee appreciation has always been huge to me, and I've been trying to bring my experience with that into the city."

Easter said her time as mayor and her previous service as a council member for Ward 2 qualify her to retain her post.

"I've spent time on the city council since 2020 and have been the current mayor since June 2022," Easter noted. "I'm very informed on city business, such as the budget, employees, water/wastewater infrastructure, pool construction, and the various projects we have in place.

Easter said she has earned several certificates through the Missouri Municipal League, including certifications in Budget Basics, Local Economic Development, Ethics, Fundamentals of Municipal Government, Liability & Safeguards, Conducting City Business, Personnel Law, Zoning & Land Use Law, Public Works Contracting, Revenue Streams & Financing Alternatives, and Missouri Sunshine Law.

Easter said, if elected, infrastructure improvements would be a priority.

"Some of the goals I have would be continuing to make the city a wonderful place to work," said Easter. "Making sure all employees are heard and appreciated. I would continue to listen to citizen and employee concerns and then work on a plan to fix any issue. I would work very closely with our new city administrator to make sure they understand the needs of the city, from our employees to our infrastructure. I'm excited to see the completion of our new aquatic center, as I've been working on this project since 2021."

Easter said she would continue to make sure the city council is well-informed to make sound decisions and she would continue to be transparent in every aspect. She wants to work towards building new business for our 67 corridor, specifically at the new fairgrounds, and would seek grants to help update the city's water/sewer infrastructure. She also hopes to "bring new life to our sports complex as I know it's used and appreciated by many of all ages."

Eugene Fritsche

Fritsche, 65, lives on Woods Street in Ward 4 with his wife, Annette. The couple has adult children who live in other areas.

Fritsche graduated from North County High School in 1975 and attended trade school in Bonne Terre, learning multiple trade disciplines, including building trades, electricity, welding, blueprint, machine shop, and autobody. Fritsche later went on to attend Mineral Area College. For 32 years, Fritsche worked at Flat River Glass as a lead person in the mold shop until 2010. He has operated Gene Fritsche Rentals as a landlord since 1982. In 2021, Fritsche opened Raggidy Annie's Antiques & Memories on West Main Street. He said the shop is home to the largest public display of memorabilia for Flat River, Esther, Rivermines and Elvins. Fritsche is a member of the Desloge United Methodist Church. He is also a member of the Foothills Car Club.

Regarding his motivation for seeking election, Fritsche said he believes the city needs leadership experienced in business and property development.

"Misguided leadership," Fritsche said. "Not one board member owns/operates rental property or a small business. They have no idea or experience to make reasonable decisions on either.

"What good is a talented workforce if you don't utilize them," Fritsche said was another motivating factor. "Promote. Quit villainizing the landlords. This board is prohibiting new investment. Landlords pay 70% of the taxes. Help them grow — more housing, more taxes collected, more students, and utilities. We can't grow if you block housing by limiting rentals. There are a lot of unforeseen consequences waiting to be revealed by their latest actions."

Speaking on what makes him qualified to serve as the city's mayor, Fritsche cited his experience in business and property rentals.

"I am a small business owner and a landlord," Fritsche explained. "I recognize the value of both to this community. I hope I can bring less government and more common sense to what we have. I do have the education and practical experience of how things need to be done to be effective. I lead by doing. For example, I restored Howlett Gulf to a State Historic Site. There is no monetary gain here; I did it for our city."

Fritsche cited six objectives he would work toward if elected as mayor.

"One, stop villanizing landlords and allow prosecution of individuals who destroy homes," he said. "Two, create a 1-, 3-, 5-, and 10-year plan to monitor progress on long-term projects. Three, fix the system/persons responsible for the hemorrhaging of valuable employees. Four, start a plan to replace current water and sewer lines and allow for expansion. Five, encourage building rentals and single-family dwellings inside the city limits. And six, create less government intervention in the private sector."

Larry LaChance

LaChance, 59, has been married for 33 years to his wife, Jodi. They live on Lewis Street in Ward 2. The pair has three adult daughters, Rebecca, Amanda, Melissa, and two grandchildren, Leo and Louella.

LaChance graduated from Central High School in 1981 before attending Mineral Area College and the Community College of the Air Force. He retired from the U.S. Air Force as a master sergeant after 24 years of service. He has owned LaChance Heating and Cooling and LaChance Properties since 2006. He is a lifetime member-at-large of the VFW and a member of the 67 Gun Club near Doe Run.

LaChance said he wants to be mayor because he wants to work on identifying and resolving issues facing the city, including employee retention.

"Over the past year, I have seen a big change in the Park Hills city government and employees leaving at a high rate," said LaChance. "Not sure completely what is going on, but we need to find the problem and fix it quickly. I think the second largest city by population in the county can be great, and I want to lead us to greatness."

Regarding what qualifies him to serve as mayor, LaChance said he currently serves as the president of the St. Francois County Special Road District #2. He noted his previous terms as a Park Hills Ward 2 Councilman, serving from 2016-2021. LaChance also cited his experience as a local business owner and long-time resident of the city.

"I grew up in Flat River and moved back here in 2006 after serving 24 years in the Air Force," he explained. "I want to give back to the residents of this city and see Park Hills grow."

Some of LaChance's goals and objectives, if elected, include further abatement of abandoned properties and promoting progress through new home construction in the city.

"I'd like to see the continued demo of abandoned housed all over the city and work with the property owners and local builders to see new homes built," said LaChance. "We currently have a lot of empty lots just waiting for homes to be built. New homes bring in more tax dollars to the city to help repair streets, water and sewer lines and pay the employee of the city the wages they deserve without raising taxes."

LaChance also mentioned fulfilling past promises made to incorporate annexed portions of the city into the infrastructure of city services.

"There are several areas in the city that were annexed into the city 20 or 30 years ago and promised access to city water and sewer services, and nothing has happened," he noted. "I'd like to work to see if we can get a plan in place to get these residents the city services they were promised.

"We also need to do something to entice businesses to build and move to Park Hills, contact large businesses, and show them what we have to offer. We have two exits off Highway 67 with a lot of open building sites that are prime for new businesses; let's start making phone calls."

LaChance said he would like to see progress and public updates on the Park Hills Aquatic Center planned for the location of the old city pool.

"Two years ago, the city pool closed, and last year the residents of the city voted in a $3.5 million bond issue to build a new $3 million pool," said LaChance. "The most that has happened in the past year is the bathhouse was taken down. I know the planning and bidding process can take time, but the residents of the city need to see progress of some sort. They need to see something is being done. All we have been told is the pool is now over budget due to rising costs, and it is now out for bids. I would like to see monthly updates to the residents and an estimated opening date to the residents.

"City residents voted and are paying for this pool and should receive better updates. Elected officials need to remember they work for the residents of the city, and I plan to provide better feedback to our great residents."