Two candidates are seeking election to the St. Francois County 911 Board this Tuesday. The candidates are vying for a District 1 seat soon to be vacated as current board member Mark Allen prepares to retire.

Terry Luetkemeyer

Luetkemeyer, 66, lives with his wife in Farmington. The couple has three children and four grandchildren.

Luetkemeyer attended the University of Missouri-Columbia, earning a bachelor's degree in agricultural economics.

The candidate spent 33 years working for the U.S. Department of Agriculture in the Rural Development mission area as an area director. He spent the final seven years of his working career with First State Community Bank, where he set up and managed a government lending department specializing in tax-exempt lending to governmental bodies and commercial guaranteed loans through the SBA and USDA.

Luetkemeyer is a member of the Elks Lodge in Farmington.

Asked about his motivation for seeking election to the St. Francois County 911 Board, Luetkemeyer mentioned wanting to serve the county's essential services.

"I presently serve as a volunteer on the 911 finance committee board and was involved in financing the equipment and new 911 building while working at First State [Community Bank]," said Luetkemeyer. "My main motivation is the desire to be involved in an organization that provides an essential service to the area."

In terms of qualifications that make him a good fit for the board, Luetkemeyer cited his experience working with governing entities, emergency personnel, and financial matters.

"My work history with USDA Rural Development and First State Community Bank has provided me with an in-depth knowledge of various governmental bodies, their boards, and first responder groups," Luetkemeyer noted. "In addition, I have a good working knowledge of governmental accounting and budgeting."

Speaking about his goals if elected to the county's 911 board, Luetkemeyer said he would strive to maintain the growth and progress made in improving the area's emergency communications.

"Continue to work towards improving 911 coverage and explore other projects that might be a good fit for the organization," Luetkemeyer said of his objectives.

Steve Young

Young, 46, lives in Farmington. The candidate is married and has three children.

Young attended classes at Mineral Area College. He is employed as a fire and explosion investigator for a large insurance provider and has 20 years of experience working in fire and explosion investigation.

Young serves as the secretary of the board of directors for the Missouri chapter of the International Association of Arson Investigators. He is the principle committee member for the National Fire Protection Association's NFPA 1033 and NFPA 1700 committees. Young is also the assistant fire chief for the Wolf Creek Fire Protection District and has been a department member for 22 years. The candidate is a member of the Farmington Christian Church.

When asked what motivated him to seek election to the county's 911 board, Young said he wanted to bring his experience in emergency response to 911, saying it was a crucial service to the community.

"I have seen a lot of good changes happen at the 911 center since the passage of the sales tax," said Young. "I believe that our 911 center is one of the best in the State of Missouri. I am running for the open District 1 seat because I believe in the continued advancement of our emergency services in St. Francois County. That advancement begins with the 911 center. It is the lifeline between our citizens and our emergency services."

Speaking on what makes him qualified to serve on the 911 board, Young pointed to his work in multiple capacities of emergency service throughout the years.

"My knowledge and experience in emergency services include 25 years in the fire service, six years as a 911 dispatcher (five years at St. Francois County 911, 2004 – 2009; and one year at Ste. Genevieve 911, 2003 - 2004), committee member that helped develop 911 dispatch protocols for St. Francois County 911 fire dispatching, nine years as a director and one year as the secretary of the Missouri Chapter of the International Association of Arson Investigators, 10 years as a principal committee member with two NFPA technical committees and over 20 years as a fire and explosion investigator.

"I have also served on numerous sub-committees in regard to the fire service, fire investigation, 911, and insurance industry," Young added.

Young said some of his goals as a board member would be to maintain high-quality standards of the county's 911 services and its staff.

"One of my goals, if elected to the 911 board, is to ensure that our 911 center continues to provide the best 911 dispatching service to our citizens and emergency services," said Young. "This can only be continued through professional dispatching, state-of-the-art equipment and technology.

"Another goal is to ensure that our 911 center continues to recruit and retain the best-qualified personnel for new dispatchers and retain our great staff of current dispatchers. This can only be achieved by ensuring that our dispatchers are compensated with salary and benefits equal to or greater than dispatchers in adjacent counties such as Jefferson, St. Charles, and St. Louis. We must remember that these dedicated men and women are the first voice that our citizens hear when they are having their worst day."