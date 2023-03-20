A juvenile was injured in a one-vehicle accident Saturday afternoon, according to the Missouri State Highway Patrol (MSHP).

According to the patrol's crash report, at 2:30 p.m. Saturday, a 1991 Chevrolet S10 driven by a 17-year-old, from De Soto, was being driven east on Old Bonne Terre Road, east of Missouri 47, when the truck travelled off the right side of the roadway and stuck a tree.

The juvenile was reportedly not wearing a seat belt at the time of the crash, received serious injuries and was transported by the Washington County Ambulance District to Cardinal Glennon Children's Hospital.

The report listed one passenger, Donovan L. Brand, 18, of Mineral Point. Brand was reportedly not wearing a seat belt at the time of the crash, received serious injuries and was transported by the Washington County Ambulance District to Mercy Hospital South.

According to the report, the truck is totaled and was taken from the scene by Elliott Motors.