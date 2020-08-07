Two suspected deaths from COVID-19 in SFC

“The trend is, as Amber (Elliott) has described, still an uptick,” Dr. Kirkley added. “I believe we saw more positive cases through our clinic this week than we did last week.”

With school beginning in a couple of weeks, Dr. Kirkley and the health center recommend students and staff wear masks to help prevent the spread of the virus.

“Masks are evidence-based to prevent the transmission of this virus,” Elliott said. “(We), as the health center, and our local health system-- and Dr. Kirkley can speak to this-- we have recommended that the schools require masks for age-appropriate children. But again, this is a school-based policy decision and they understand what is feasible for them. But that has been the recommendation of the health center.”

Dr. Kirkley said it’s common to hear that you can’t get kids to wear masks, but he’s not sure anyone has tried yet.

“The policy should be masking for all children that are in the schools, as well as the teachers, faculty, and staff,” he added.

As cases go up, more contract tracing is needed and delays in getting information to residents could be possible, so Elliott has asked that residents please follow these guidelines for isolation and quarantine: