Two suspected deaths from COVID-19 in SFC

St. Francois County saw two suspected deaths from COVID-19 and 60 confirmed cases of the virus this week.
“So we've had two deaths now in the hospital and several deaths in the community,” Parkland Health Center Medical Director Dr. Scott Kirkley said on Friday, referring to the two previous confirmed deaths in the county and now the deaths of two older residents who are suspected to have died of the virus.
According to St. Francois County Health Center Director Amber Elliott, the reported data for deaths from COVID-19 takes longer because the Missouri Department of Health requires a death certificate indicating whether the death is from the virus or if the virus is a significant contributing factor before it can be confirmed in the official data.
The health center reported six new cases on Friday, bringing the total to 355 cases, with 87 active cases.
Of those, 173 total and 15 active cases are related to the two Department of Corrections outbreaks. Elliott said 14 of the 60 new cases this week are DOC-related.
There have been 22 total cases that have required hospitalizations, up seven from last week.
Dr. Kirkley said Parkland doesn’t currently have COVID patients. The hospital discharged three on Thursday.
He said younger people are testing positive and the cases are growing.
“The trend is, as Amber (Elliott) has described, still an uptick,” Dr. Kirkley added. “I believe we saw more positive cases through our clinic this week than we did last week.”
With school beginning in a couple of weeks, Dr. Kirkley and the health center recommend students and staff wear masks to help prevent the spread of the virus.
“Masks are evidence-based to prevent the transmission of this virus,” Elliott said. “(We), as the health center, and our local health system-- and Dr. Kirkley can speak to this-- we have recommended that the schools require masks for age-appropriate children. But again, this is a school-based policy decision and they understand what is feasible for them. But that has been the recommendation of the health center.”
Dr. Kirkley said it’s common to hear that you can’t get kids to wear masks, but he’s not sure anyone has tried yet.
“The policy should be masking for all children that are in the schools, as well as the teachers, faculty, and staff,” he added.
As cases go up, more contract tracing is needed and delays in getting information to residents could be possible, so Elliott has asked that residents please follow these guidelines for isolation and quarantine:
- If you test positive for COVID-19, please stay home and isolate yourself away from others. People who are in isolation should stay home until it’s safe for them to be around others. In the home, anyone sick or infected should separate themselves from others by staying in a specific “sick room” or area and using a separate bathroom (if available).
- If you have been within six feet of a confirmed COVID-19 case for at least 15 minutes, please self-quarantine at home away from others for 14 days after the last contact with the case and monitor for symptoms of COVID-19. If you are being tested for COVID-19, please self-quarantine at home away from others until test results are available.
The Ste. Genevieve County Health Department reported one new case on Friday. The county now has seven active cases and 53 total cases.
The Madison County Health Department reported four new cases, bringing its total to 26 cases.
Nikki Overfelt is a reporter for the Daily Journal. She can be reached at noverfelt@dailyjournalonline.com.
