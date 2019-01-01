Little more than 12 months from now, the world's greatest hockey players will gather in downtown St. Louis for the NHL all-star weekend at Enterprise Center.

NHL Commissioner Gary Bettman made the official announcement on New Year's Day, during the second intermission of the nationally-televised Winter Classic game between the Boston Bruins and the Chicago Blackhawks.

"St. Louis was a great host for us for the Winter Classic we recently had there, and in the final analysis – the total circumstances, including the substantial renovation that they've done of Enterprise Center made it the right time to go back," Bettman said. "We have no doubt it will be a huge success."

The all-star weekend, including signature events such as the skills contest and the game itself, will take place Jan. 24-26, 2020.

“This is a great day for not only Blues fans, but for the city of St. Louis,” Blues chairman Tom Stillman said in a statement released by the team. “Our city, our great fans and our corporate partners have shown tremendous loyalty to the Blues since the team’s inception in 1967 and landing a major event such as the NHL All-Star Game is a testament to their relentless passion and support.”

It's the second marquee NHL event held in St. Louis in three years, with the Blues taking on the Blackhawks in the Winter Classic on Jan. 2, 2017, at Busch Stadium.

Blues president and CEO of business operations Chris Zimmerman said the all-star weekend will have an estimated $20 million economic impact for the St. Louis region. Just in terms of NHL staff, players, and media, Zimmerman said an estimated 5,000 room nights will be used during the event.

"It's incredibly satisfying for our team to have worked so hard to position ourselves," Zimmerman said. "First, to put on a great Winter Classic, gain the league's trust. Show them what our city can do, what our hospitality industry can do.

"And to be rewarded two of the league's flagship games within (three years), I think that's something we should all take a lot of pride in. It's a big deal."

Zimmerman said St. Louis would not have been in the running for the all-star game without the $150 million renovation project underway at Enterprise Center. Approximately $95 million of work has taken place over the past two summers. A third phase, which includes new seats for the lower bowl of the arena, will take place next summer.

Ticket information for 2020 all-star weekend events will be made available at the end of this month, with season-ticket holders being given first priority.

St. Louis previously hosted the NHL all-star game in 1970 and 1988 at the old St. Louis Arena.

