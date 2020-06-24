You are the owner of this article.
Nicholas Beck
"The Senior I would like to spotlight is Nick Beck. Nick is an amazing young man. He is the one that will step up and help out anytime he is needed. Any time I needed something done at school, he was the go to guy. When we needed someone to help out with cleaning the cafeteria at last minute, Nick stepped up. He will always be fine in life because he has a truly kind heart and is an extremely hard worker." 

            --Marquand-Zion High School Principal Sabrina Doublin

