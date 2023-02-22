Night to Shine, a dream prom for high school special education (SPED) students who qualify to participate in Special Olympics or are in the MAP-A program, returned for its second year Friday, Feb. 10 at the Farmington Civic Center/Centene Center. Sponsored by the Tim Tebow Foundation, the formal event provided a “magical evening” for all who attended, thanks to the combined efforts of New Heights Church, Farmington High School and a committed assemblage of community supporters.