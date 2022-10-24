Nine honored at MCCC Dinner

The Madison County Chamber of Commerce (MCCC) was finally able to hold its annual dinner to honor worthy community members on Sept. 29. It was the first time the banquet was held since the beginning of the coronavirus pandemic.

"Our team began the planning of our banquet last year and I am not going to talk about COVID because no one wants to hear about that, but because of it we had to cancel," MCCC President Beth Simmons said. "But we had already chosen the award winners, and we want to still award those so we will be giving two sets of awards tonight, both for 2021 and 2022."

Simmons explained, the chamber gives four awards each year. Each category focuses on an area which MCCC strives toward.

The first award of the night, the 2021 "Live" award, was presented to Dennis Siders.

MCCC Board Member Ashley Bales highlighted Siders' work on the current housing project, his positions on the Madison County Service Coordination Board, the Madison County Affordable Housing Board and his service as president of the Meadows of Fredericktown as just a few of the ways he strives to make Madison County a great place to live.

Next, MCCC Board Member Ashley Baudendistal presented Ken Lunsford with the 2021 "Work" award. Baudendistal said Lunsford retired last year as the Kelly A. Burlison Middle School principal.

"His kindness, compassion and patience to his students, his employees and his coworkers just makes him a great person to work with and be around," Baudendistal said. "We think Mr. Lunsford deserves this because he makes Madison County a great place to work."

MCCC Board Member Heather Dietiker recognized fellow board member Gary Turner with the 2021 "Play" award. Dietiker said Turner is not a local, he only moved to the area from St. Louis in 2016, but he is a great asset to the board and to the entire community.

The final 2021 award, "Serve," was given to a group that was said to be high on the list when one thought of the word "service," Compassion Cafe. Kristen Starkey accepted the award on behalf of Compassion Cafe, a community soup kitchen which provides 300 meals a month free of charge.

Moving on to the 2022 recognition, Madison County Emergency Management Director Dean Stevens was chosen for the "Live" award.

"In October, of last year, when a tornado devastated parts of our community, he was working 'round the clock to help keep people safe and coordinate efforts," MCCC board member Tessa Rehkop said. "A special thank you to Dean Stevens for all he has done and continues to do to make Madison County not only a great place to live but a safe place as well."

Next, Simmons presented the 2022 "Work" award to Cap America, with Maria Weekley accepting the award on the company's behalf.

Founded in 1985, Cap America has been rooted in Fredericktown since the company started. Simmons said the company gives credit to the town and the people in it for helping it grow into the company it is today, and because of that, Cap America gives back to the community generously.

The recipient of the 2022 "Play" award has helped make the Azalea Festival the fun event it is for more than 35 years, with 10 years as the Azalea Board president. MCCC board member Sarah Stephens said, you cannot think of "play" in Madison County without thinking of the Azalea Festival, and you can not think of the Azalea Festival without J.C. Shetley.

The 2022 "Serve" award was presented to Renee Sargent. Turner had the honor of presenting this award, saying it was very difficult to narrow down the nominees, but there was one name which kept coming up over and over again.

Sargent has served on the IDA Board, New Era Bank Board, Madison County Service Coordination Board, and is a member of the National Brain Injury Association and a leadership volunteer for Bowling for Brain Injuries Fundraisers.

"She donates to numerous community organizations and gives so much to the community," Turner said.

The last award of the night was a special award, one which does not routinely come up at the MCCC dinner.

"We always give the Live, Work, Play and Serve awards, but this year we have one special award that I feel like has to be given," Simmons said. "This person has no idea that they are getting an award, but Madison County Chamber would not be what it is today if it wasn't for this person."

Simmons said, this person works tirelessly behind the scenes without ever wanting credit for it.

"She is the first call I make when I don't have a clue what I am doing, and she always answers and she always helps," Simmons said. "I could stand up here all day and tell you how amazing Tessa Rehkop is. All of the board wants to recognize her for her years of hard work and all she does for the Madison County Chamber of Commerce."

The MCCC presented the Community Dedication award to Tessa Rehkop.

"I was not expecting that," Rehkop said. "I am so excited to get this. I love being on the chamber board. I love this community. You won't find a better group of people."

The Madison County Chamber of Commerce expressed thanks to Victoria Vineyard, Num Num's, Angie Griffon, Georgie Kays, Ledslingers, all of the table sponsors and everyone who attended this year's banquet.