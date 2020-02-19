No budget, no values

The reason the controlling political party in Congress produces a budget for the federal government every spring is to lay out their priorities for the next ten years, to set spending levels for the numerous federal agencies, and to share those numbers and ideas with the American people.

As a sitting Member of the House of Representatives Budget Committee, I can attest that when Republicans were in the majority, we produced a budget every year (and we continue to do so in the Minority). Nancy Pelosi consistently blasted us on the importance of producing a budget and then attacked every aspect of our budget proposal upon its unveiling. The irony is however, that since she and her liberal mob majority took control of the U.S. House of Representatives, they have yet to produce a single budget. They actually haven’t even bothered to attempt drafting one. Her notorious saying, “show me your budget, show me your values” apparently doesn’t apply to Washington Democrats. Speaker Pelosi is unquestionably failing to show the American people what issues her majority wants to champion either because she would rather continue wasting time on her latest investigation attempt or because she is too embarrassed to put pen to paper on outlandish spending proposals like the Green New Deal.