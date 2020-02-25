No deal necessary — not with Tarasenko on his way back to the Blues

Even with their recent success, the Blues haven’t been able to create space between themselves and division pursuers Colorado and Dallas, which remain three and four points back, respectively.

Last season, the Blues won the Stanley Cup after finishing third in the Central Division. It was convincing proof that if you just get in the playoffs, anything can happen. But winning the division title might be more important this season, because the Blues haven’t been nearly as dominating on the road.

Until the back-to-back wins in Dallas and Minnesota, the Blues had not won a regulation road game since Dec. 23, against the Los Angeles Kings. Overall, they are a good but not great 16-11-5 away from home for 37 points, which ranks eighth in the league in terms of road points.

However, they have the best home record in the Western Conference, at 20-6-5, for 45 points. It’s the fourth-best home mark in the NHL, trailing only Boston (51 points), Pittsburgh (48) and Philadelphia (46).

So getting home-ice advantage for as long as possible in the postseason could be especially important this season.

“Any time you can get a home-ice advantage going into the playoffs it’s something that you really want to do,” Thomas said. “So that’s something we’re fighting for now.”

The Blues have a chance to get closer to that goal in a three-game home stand this week, playing Chicago on Tuesday, the New York Islanders on Thursday and Dallas on Friday.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0