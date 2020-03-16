No matter what happens next, it's already been a season to remember for Blues

A good time was had by all except for newly-acquired defenseman Justin Faulk. He was there in neither body nor spirit for any of the festivities.

“I’m not a part of that,” he said before the White House visit. “So it’s not really for me to be there. It doesn’t bother me one bit. ... I wasn’t involved.”

He did not attend the ring banquet. Ducked back into the locker room during the banner ceremony. Went fishing in the Toronto area during the Hall of Fame visit. Had a long, late lunch in Washington, D.C., during the Rose Garden ceremony at the White House.

Down goes Vladi

Late in the first period of a 5-2 win over the Los Angeles Kings on Oct, 24, Vladimir Tarasenko was trying to get loose for a breakaway when Sean Walker of the Kings caught him and spun him around. After play stopped, Tarasenko left the ice and did not return.

In real time, it looked like either Tarasenko took an elbow to the ribs, or his left shoulder — the same shoulder that underwent surgery after the 2017-18 season — was stretched or extended.