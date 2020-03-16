No matter what happens next, it's already been a season to remember for Blues

The plane was on the tarmac, the Blues were on the plane, ready to roll out to Columbus for the preseason finale later that afternoon of Sunday, Sept. 29.
But they waited and waited some more. After an hour delay, they stepped off the plane and headed home. Due to mechanical problems, there was no flight and no game. Goodbye, Columbus.
That’s how the preseason ended. Unlike the flight to Columbus, the 2019-20 season did get off the ground. But what a long, strange trip it’s been:
Extended afterglow
For a while, it seemed like the season would consist of one post-Stanley Cup celebration after another. First came the rings. The day after the canceled Columbus trip, they were handed out during a team banquet at the Missouri History Museum.
They were huge and gaudy, with 16 blue custom-cut sapphires representing each of the team’s 16 postseason victories. As well as 75 diamonds signifying the team’s 75 playoff goals scored. Plus, all kinds of detail (and details) from the championship season.
“I don’t think it’s an everyday kind of ring,” Ryan O’Reilly said. “It’s like ... a trophy in itself.”
There was the banner-raising at the Oct. 2 season-opener against the Washington Capitals at Enterprise Center. A ring ceremony at the Hockey Hall of Fame in Toronto on Oct. 7 (with the Blues presenting one to the Hall). A visit to the White House on Oct. 14.
A good time was had by all except for newly-acquired defenseman Justin Faulk. He was there in neither body nor spirit for any of the festivities.
“I’m not a part of that,” he said before the White House visit. “So it’s not really for me to be there. It doesn’t bother me one bit. ... I wasn’t involved.”
He did not attend the ring banquet. Ducked back into the locker room during the banner ceremony. Went fishing in the Toronto area during the Hall of Fame visit. Had a long, late lunch in Washington, D.C., during the Rose Garden ceremony at the White House.
Down goes Vladi
Late in the first period of a 5-2 win over the Los Angeles Kings on Oct, 24, Vladimir Tarasenko was trying to get loose for a breakaway when Sean Walker of the Kings caught him and spun him around. After play stopped, Tarasenko left the ice and did not return.
In real time, it looked like either Tarasenko took an elbow to the ribs, or his left shoulder — the same shoulder that underwent surgery after the 2017-18 season — was stretched or extended.
Turned out to be the latter. On Oct. 29, Tarasenko underwent left shoulder surgery and was to be re-evaluated in five months. Goodbye Stanley Cup, right? Since the start of the 2014-15 season, only Alex Ovechkin and John Tavares had scored more goals than Tarasenko in the entire NHL. This was a potentially crushing loss.
“He’s a great goal-scorer,” general manager Doug Armstrong said at the time. “You can’t just go make somebody a great goal-scorer. It’s a team thing and we all gotta just keep doing our jobs and it’ll take care of itself.”
Streaks and more streaks
A franchise-record 11-game winning streak propelled the Blues from near the back of the pack to playoff position during last year’s Stanley Cup run. This season, the Blues flirted with that franchise record on three occasions, winning seven consecutive games from Oct. 27 (Detroit) through Nov. 9 (Calgary); eight in a row from Dec. 12 (Vegas) through Dec. 29 (Winnipeg), and eight straight from Feb. 18 (New Jersey) through March 3 (New York Rangers).
No other team in Blues history had put together three winning streaks of seven or more games.
“Our team knows how to win,” coach Craig Berube said after a shootout goal by O’Reilly gave them a 4-3 win over Dallas on Feb. 29, keeping that second eight-game streak going. “You win seven, eight in a row three times, it means you’re winning games where you’re probably not playing your best hockey.”
And there was that one bad streak. For those awaiting the Cup hangover, it came Jan. 15 through Feb. 16 — a 2-7-3 stretch — during which Jordan Binnington may have had trouble stopping a Justin Bieber shot, and the Blues’ normally stout defense suffered uncharacteristic breakdowns, miscues, lapses.
“Things aren’t always gonna go your way,” Binnington said. “You just gotta keep your head down and keep working, and nothing changes no matter what the outcomes are. Just try to be the best version of myself every day, and I’m gonna continue to do that.”
Binnington got his mojo back, as did the D-corps.
Individually, there were all sorts of streaky players. Brayden Schenn became Mr. October after signing a $52 million contract extension one game into the season. David Perron became Mr. Overtime, with all sorts of game-winning goals.
Zach Sanford got hot after the All-Star break, scoring 12 of his 16 goals since then. Colton Parayko has scored eight of his 10 goals since Feb. 4.
All-Star fun
The hockey world gathered in the Gateway City in late January when St. Louis played host to the NHL All-Star Game for only the third time in franchise history. A good time was had by all, with the possible exception of Green Day.
Fans crowded to Union Station for the NHL’s Fan Fair. Red Berenson, age 80, scored a goal in the Blues/NHL Alumni Game. Players shot pucks from the stands at targets on the ice during the skills competition.
Former St. Louis hockey greats made cameo appearances on the ice, from Brett Hull to Bernie Federko to Wayne Gretzky. St. Louisan Matthew Tkachuk removed his Calgary Flames jersey to reveal a Yadier Molina Cardinals jersey during the skills competition.
And Binnington — well, he may have had the most fun of all.
Low-key for much of the season, his “Do I Look Nervous?” and sunglasses-at-night side reappeared with full force over the weekend. After he won the goalies’ save competition, he was asked about the victory on live TV. His reply: “You know, haven’t skated in a couple days. Uh, had a few drinks. And ya know, I’m happy with this outcome.”
Armstrong, the GM, must have spit out his red wine when he heard those remarks.
Binnington’s post-skills contest media session was a 15-minute audio highlight reel. During which he explained that his request to have “Pony” by Ginuwine as his “introduction” song was shot down by the league.
“I thought (‘Pony’) was a good choice, but everyone’s so sensitive these days with what you put out there,” Binnington said.
We assume he was kidding. The Pony lyrics are sexually explicit.
Honda Center hell
Please forgive the Blues if they never want to set foot in Honda Center again. That’s the home of the Anaheim Ducks, and when the Blues played there Feb. 11, veteran defenseman Jay Bouwmeester collapsed on the bench with cardiac arrest. The immediate efforts of trainers and medical personnel saved his life, he’s doing well by all accounts at this time. But that night and the immediate aftermath was a shock to the players, the team, and those along for the Dads’ Trip.
The game was postponed and rescheduled for March 11. When the team returned to Anaheim Wednesday for the makeup game, the NHL season was shut down indefinitely due to the coronavirus pandemic.
Technically, that happened the next day. But the writing was on the greaseboard that night when the NBA announced it was suspending play after one of its players tested positive for the virus.
Wednesday began with Ivan Barbashev entering the visiting team locker room after the morning skate and wondering: “Where is everybody?” That’s because reporters no longer were allowed in the locker room as a coronavirus precaution.
It was a rapidly-changing landscape, to the point where Berube indicated after the Blues’ 4-2 victory that a suspension of play was a possibility.
“It’s a bigger issue than a hockey game,” Berube said.
So is the health and welfare of Bouwmeester. He’s not playing for the rest of the season.
Then again, the same may hold true for the rest of his teammates.