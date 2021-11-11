No Shave November again raising money for Shop With a Cop

The St. Francois County Sheriff’s Department has a strict policy on facial hair that does not allow for beards.

Sheriff Dan Bullock said they can have a mustache, but, “They have to be cleaned up and looking pretty.”

Lately, many deputies have violated that policy and Bullock said that they are going to pay the price as a result.

“They look more ratty than normal,” he said. “Every year, we do a No Shave November where the officers — if they’re willing to donate to Shop With a Cop — for the month of November, they don’t have to shave. It coincides with deer season, too.”

Sheriff Bullock himself is getting in on the act by growing some hair on his chin, thereby covering more of his face.

The St. Francois County Shop With a Cop program is in its 29th year. Near Christmas, hundreds of needy children receive $100 to spend at Walmart on presents. Deputies and other local law enforcement, EMS, and other public safety personnel escort the children while they are shopping.

Mark Marberry is a reporter for the Farmington Press and Daily Journal. He can be reached at 573-518-3629, or at mmarberry@farmingtonpressonline.com

Love 1 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.