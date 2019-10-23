COLUMBIA, Mo. — Offensive coordinator Derek Dooley’s post-mortem review of Missouri’s performance at Vanderbilt didn’t leave anyone off the hook, himself included.
In the 21-14 loss, the Tigers didn’t block well, didn’t run well. They didn’t pass or catch well either. Dooley didn’t spare himself from the criticism.
“We weren’t really good at anything,” he said after Tuesday’s practice. “And so the only real positive that came out of it is a reminder of how you’re one week away from being embarrassed when you play college football, certainly in our league.”
Dooley knows the feeling — he was 4-19 against the Southeastern Conference as Tennessee’s head coach from 2010-12 — but his Mizzou offense has been mostly successful in 20 games under his watch. That wasn’t the case Saturday, when the Tigers (5-2, 2-1 SEC) moved the ball a season-low 293 yards, produced a season-low 18 first downs and punted a season-high seven times. Even more alarming, the struggles came against a Vanderbilt defense that came into the weekend last in the SEC in total defense and scoring defense.
“I didn’t do a good job getting our guys ready,” Dooley said. “I could have had a better game plan, could have called plays better, could have executed better. None of us, the whole unit, we didn’t play very well. But we’ve got to dust off our britches, get back to work and go do what we’ve done over the (prior) five weeks, which has been pretty good football.”
Before the Tigers can move forward for Saturday’s game at Kentucky (3-4, 1-4), Dooley’s offense has plenty to fix from its woeful showing in Nashville. Mizzou’s problems started along the offensive line, a unit that played its best game a week earlier against Ole Miss but struggled to keep Vandy out of the backfield. Quarterback Kelly Bryant was under siege early. The running game never developed. Against Ole Miss the Tigers finally settled on an offensive line, but the same five blockers had multiple breakdowns Saturday.
“It starts up front,” Missouri coach Barry Odom said Tuesday. “Those guys understand that we didn’t play (well). Point-of-attack blocking, pass protection, we didn’t play our best. … Whatever position, guard, tackle whatever it is, we need those guys to play well. If we do, we’re going to have a great day offensively. If we don’t we’re going to struggle.
“We will go as that group goes.”
Mizzou’s running backs averaged only 3.1 yards per carry on first down. A soft running game and loads of penalties put the offense behind the chains series after series. MU faced six third downs when they needed 10 or more yards for the first down. Through the entire game, Bryant converted just one third down with a pass.
“You’ve got no chance when you’re in third and 12 and 13,” Dooley said. “We derailed ourselves a lot. We had three drives with just bad penalties. So we have to play more disciplined football, smarter football, not beat ourselves. We’ve got to run the ball better and we’ve got to execute our pass game better. … Everything starts with being emotionally ready to play those kind of tough games on the road.”
“The game plan, the play-calling, getting our players ready to play emotionally, all could have been better,” he added. “And it starts with me.”
Part of the problem was pocket presence. There were times, Bryant said, when he gave up on passing plays before the pocket collapsed. This was just the fourth time in seven games Bryant has played a full four quarters, but he threw for a season-low 140 yards and was sacked a season-high three times.
“For me I wasn’t going through my reads properly,” he said. “The biggest thing is just making sure I’m just staying in the pocket, not scrambling when I don’t have to and really checking it down and (taking) whatever they give me, taking the little freebies.”
There were breakdowns all over the offense on Saturday, Dooley said, but he was every bit as disappointed in the Tigers’ lack of toughness. His offense looked sluggish from the opening series and never recaptured the drive and poise that led to 562 yards the previous week. With a cast of veteran skill players and linemen, he expected more.
“Did we really come in with the right mindset? One of the things that we have taken a lot of pride on is the spirit we play with, the heart speed, you’ve all heard me say,” Dooley said. “The toughness. That’s what football is about. If you come in and lose your edge just a little bit and you play a team that’s back’s against the wall, that’s what it looks like.”
After five straight wins of mostly strong offensive showings, Dooley suggested the Tigers got comfortable. That’s not a state he wants to revisit anytime soon.
“It’s a good reminder,” he said. “We all need a little foot up our tail. A little humility. And we certainly got that from Vanderbilt.”
