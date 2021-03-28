Nogowski, Dean and Woodford seize spots on Cardinals' finalized opening day roster

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — On the eve of their final spring training game, the St. Louis Cardinals finalized who will be leaving Florida on the opening day roster, and late, strong performances from John Nogowski and Jacob Woodford forced their way onto the flight.

Manager Mike Shildt described the conversations as "difficult," both with the decision-makers and then with some of the players who did not crack the 26-man roster.

"This is my third spring training in this position and, man, this is as hard of decisions as we've had," Shildt said after the team's loss to Washington at the Ballpark of the Palm Beaches. "And we knew coming in that we'd have them. A lot of times the camp kind of sorts itself out it gets to be pretty crystallized. Candidly, it stayed competitive the whole camp and right down to the end we had a lot of healthy dialogue."

The injury to Harrison Bader threw open a multitude of possibilities for the Cardinals who could then choose between taking an extra center fielder into the regular season or turning to a pinch hit-oriented player.

Nogowski's production and what the Cardinals think he can do against the high-speed pitchers lurking in the late innings swayed the decision.