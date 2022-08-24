Nominations open for inaugural Missouri Farm Bureau Farm Dog of the Year contest

Farmers are invited to submit nominations for the Inaugural Missouri Farm Bureau Farm Dog of the Year contest, supported by Purina. This brand-new contest celebrates farm dogs and the many ways they support farmers and ranchers in producing nutritious food for families and their pets across Missouri.

The grand prize winner – the Missouri Farm Bureau Farm Dog of the Year – will win a year's worth of Purina dog food and will be recognized at a Farm Dog of the Year award ceremony at the Missouri Farm Bureau Annual Meeting in December.

Desired attributes for the Farm Dog of the Year include helpfulness to the farmer and his or her family, playfulness and obedience.

Farm dog owners must be Missouri Farm Bureau members to enter their dogs in the competition. Prospective applicants who are not members can visit the MOFB website to learn about becoming a member.

Eligibility guidelines and submission requirements are available at the official contest site. Farm Dog of the Year nominations, which include written responses to questions, at least one photo and an optional video clip, must be received by September 30 for consideration.