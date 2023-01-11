 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
November Friendsgiving

friends giving

After the food drive portion of the meeting, we had a "Friendsgiving." The officers brought soups and desserts. Everyone enjoyed the food company.

 provided by FHS FFA

November 15, the Fredericktown FFA chapter held its monthly meeting.

At the meeting, we discussed new and old business.

After we were done with the business portion of the meeting, we collected canned food goods for the local food pantry.

After the food drive portion of the meeting, we had a “Friendsgiving.” The officers brought soups such as; chicken noodle, taco, potato, and white chicken chili. Other officers brought desserts such as; strawberry cream cheese cookies, pumpkin pie, s’more dessert, chocolate covered pretzels.

Everyone had a good time and enjoyed the food and one another’s company.

