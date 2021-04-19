Now's the time for Schwartz-Schenn-Tarasenko line

In Tarasenko’s case, it might simply be asking too much for him to regain his old form so quickly after playing only four games over the past year and half because of shoulder issues.

After Saturday’s disheartening loss, when the Blues jumped to a 2-0 first-period lead only to fade in the second and third periods, Berube was asked if he felt he should be getting more from his top forwards and top defensemen.

He didn’t hesitate in his answer.

“One hundred percent,” Berube said. “They gotta be a lot better than they are.”

As for why that’s the case, Berube said: “I think that confidence plays a big part of it. I think their confidence is not very high right now. Guys that produce and score and are supposed to make plays . . ., when things aren’t going well and you’re not scoring and you’re not producing, you lose your confidence.

“That’s probably part of it. For me, it’s simplifying things and making sure that your work ethic and your competitiveness is at an all-time high. And you’ll get out of stuff like that.”

No specific names were mentioned in this brief dialogue, but it seems pretty clear that if they were, Schwartz, Schenn and Tarasenko would be in the conversation.