NRA Foundation funds archery, shotgun program

The National Rifle Association Foundation has awarded the Fredericktown Farmers 4-H Club a $25,000 grant to fund initial archery and shotgun equipment and supplies.

“This grant will allow the Fredericktown Farmers 4-H Club to purchase archery and shotgun equipment and supplies that will be used in our established shooting sports program,” 4-H County Engagement Specialist Brad Coleman said. “Our 4-H program has partnered with the Fredericktown School District to provide archery classes during the Learning Zone program as part of the 21st Century Grant program. We also will be offering shotgun and archery classes for the 4-H youth of Madison county.”

The first archery classes started at Fredericktown Intermediate School under the direction of Rachelle Parson, Riley Bumgardaner and parent volunteer Jason Sutton in January. All three 4-H volunteers completed safety courses required to lead 4-H Shooting Sports programs.

“My favorite part about helping is seeing the look on the kids’ faces when they do a good job and hit the targets,” Sutton said.

“I am so surprised at how much this program has brought out interest in our students that I had no idea they would have," Parson said. "That was why I was so excited to get this program started, so students had a chance to try something that may be their thing they are good at. I see a lot of students struggling with what or where they may fit in, and archery has given something they can thrive in.”

Rachelle, Riley and Jason will continue to offer future sessions of archery through the Learning Zone program for youth in the Fredericktown School District.

The Fredericktown Farmers 4-H Club will begin offering archery and shotgun projects for the youth of the Madison County area. Interested youth should contact Brad Coleman, 4-H County Engagement Specialist at coleman@missouri.edu or Jazmin Phares, Youth Program Associate at jhphares@missouri.edu You can also call the Madison County MU Extension office at 573-783-3303.

About 4-H

More than 50,000 members strong, Missouri 4-H is an active, dynamic organization of young people who are learning, growing and preparing to be the leaders of today and tomorrow – making a real difference in their community, country and world. 4-H is the youth development program of the University of Missouri and is supported by the Madison County MU Extension Council. For more information on Missouri 4-H, visit 4h.missouri.edu. You can also contact the Madison County MU Extension office at 573-783-3303.

About the National Rifle Association

Established in 1871, the National Rifle Association is America’s oldest civil rights and sportsmen’s group. Five million members strong, NRA continues its mission to uphold Second Amendment rights and is the leader in firearm education and training for law-abiding gun owners, law enforcement and the military. Visit nra.org.

About The NRA Foundation

Established in 1990, The NRA Foundation, Inc. is a 501(c)(3) tax-exempt organization that raises tax-deductible contributions in support of a wide range of firearm-related public interest activities of the National Rifle Association of America and other organizations that defend and foster the Second Amendment rights of all law-abiding Americans. These activities are designed to promote firearm and hunting safety, to enhance marksmanship skills of those participating in the shootings sports, and to educate the general public about firearms in their historic, technological, and artistic context. More information about The NRA Foundation can be found online at www.nrafoundation.org.

About Friends of NRA

Friends of NRA is a grassroots fund-raising program that fosters community involvement to organize and, with help from NRA field staff, plan community events for firearms enthusiasts. All net proceeds from Friends of NRA events are allocated to The NRA Foundation, the leading charitable organization in support of the shooting sports. Through NRA Foundation grants for equipment, materials, range improvements, and more, qualified local, state, and national programs receive aid to involve and inspire a new generation of competitive shooters. Learn more about Friends of NRA at www.friendsofnra.org.

