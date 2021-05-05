 Skip to main content
Nu Zeta Baby Winners
Nu Zeta Baby Winners

2018 nu zeta baby

The 2018 Nu Zeta Azalea baby is Carter Rehkop, son of Tyler and Chelsea Rehkop.

 Democrat News file photo

1976-Stephen Gifford: Parents Mike and Penny Gifford

1977-Andrea King: Parents Mr. and Mrs. Bill King

1978-Matthew Smith: Parents Carl and Debbie Smith

1980-T.H. Sebastian: Parents Mr. and Mrs. Tom Sebastian

1981-Brandi Link: Parents Mr. and Mrs. Ray Link

1983-Nathan Settlemoir: Parents Kenny and Donna Settlemoir

1984-Annie Elders: Parents Tim and Cheryl Elders

1985-Ashley Nicole Vance: Parents David and Tracy Vance

1986-Rachel Marie Smith: Parents Mr. and Mrs. Marty Smith

1987-Michael Terry: Parents Mr. and Mrs. Alan Terry

1988-Ann Rebecca Parson: Parents Mr. and Mrs. Jack Parson

1989-Justin Paul Burns: Parents James and Karla Burns

1990-Kaleb Rehkop: Parents Jackie Rehkop and Hansi Francis

1991-Mallory Allgier: Parents Joey and Nan Allgier

1992-Brook and Ashley Kemp: Parents Patrick and Donna Kemp

1993-Lauren Nichole Coke: Parents Mr. and Mrs. Troy Coke

1994-Emily Dodd: Parents Rhonda and Kevin Dodd

1995-Kasey Myers: Parents Sherry and Jason Myers

1996-Chelsey West: Parents Bridget and Chad West

1997-Katelyn Gidden: Parent Lisa Firebaugh

1998-Trenton Jacob Riley Umfleet: Parents Martie and Sharon Umfleet

1999-Wyatt Kole Boushie: Parents Greg and Amanda Boushie

2000-Olivia Marie Klug: Parents Stefon and Rhonda Klug

2001-Maya Shealyn Francis: Parents Hansi and Alanna Francis

2002-MacKenzie Phillips: Parents Jason Phillips and Reita Myers

2003-Loren Ryan Kinkead: Parents Gwen and Sam Kinkead

2004-Gracie Lynn Francis: Parents Tami and Bobby Francis

2005-Emma Wengler: Parents Amanda and Jason Wengler

2006-Heidi Nicole Welker: Parent Rachael Welker

2007-Maddison Kate Stephens: Parents Ryan and Katie Stephens

2008-Carter and Lauren Hale: Parents Paul Hale Jr. and Jennifer Hale

2009-Ryley Heady: Parents Ashley Berghaus and Garry Heady

2010-Brigg Scott Hale : Parents Brandon and Tara Hale

2011-Kevin W. Dodd II: Parents Kevin and Jennifer Dodd

2012-Aliyah Kaye Myers: Parent Kasey Myers

2013-Addison Burns: Parents Shane and Natalie Burns

2014-Gracyn Sharp: Parents Wesley and Michelle Sharp

2015-Cole Don Autry: Parents Cody Autry and Marissa Hinkle

2016-Rhylie Sharp, Parents Wesley and Michelle Sharp

2017-Tayn Tate Archer, Parents Christina Archer and Shaun Lemonds

2018-Carter Rehkop, Parents Tyler and Chelsea Rehkop

2019- Cypress Haze Clark, Parents Bailey and Keith Clark

