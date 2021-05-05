Nu Zeta Baby Winners

1976-Stephen Gifford: Parents Mike and Penny Gifford
1977-Andrea King: Parents Mr. and Mrs. Bill King
1978-Matthew Smith: Parents Carl and Debbie Smith
1980-T.H. Sebastian: Parents Mr. and Mrs. Tom Sebastian
1981-Brandi Link: Parents Mr. and Mrs. Ray Link
1983-Nathan Settlemoir: Parents Kenny and Donna Settlemoir
1984-Annie Elders: Parents Tim and Cheryl Elders
1985-Ashley Nicole Vance: Parents David and Tracy Vance
1986-Rachel Marie Smith: Parents Mr. and Mrs. Marty Smith
1987-Michael Terry: Parents Mr. and Mrs. Alan Terry
1988-Ann Rebecca Parson: Parents Mr. and Mrs. Jack Parson
1989-Justin Paul Burns: Parents James and Karla Burns
1990-Kaleb Rehkop: Parents Jackie Rehkop and Hansi Francis
1991-Mallory Allgier: Parents Joey and Nan Allgier
1992-Brook and Ashley Kemp: Parents Patrick and Donna Kemp
1993-Lauren Nichole Coke: Parents Mr. and Mrs. Troy Coke
1994-Emily Dodd: Parents Rhonda and Kevin Dodd
1995-Kasey Myers: Parents Sherry and Jason Myers
1996-Chelsey West: Parents Bridget and Chad West
1997-Katelyn Gidden: Parent Lisa Firebaugh
1998-Trenton Jacob Riley Umfleet: Parents Martie and Sharon Umfleet
1999-Wyatt Kole Boushie: Parents Greg and Amanda Boushie
2000-Olivia Marie Klug: Parents Stefon and Rhonda Klug
2001-Maya Shealyn Francis: Parents Hansi and Alanna Francis
2002-MacKenzie Phillips: Parents Jason Phillips and Reita Myers
2003-Loren Ryan Kinkead: Parents Gwen and Sam Kinkead
2004-Gracie Lynn Francis: Parents Tami and Bobby Francis
2005-Emma Wengler: Parents Amanda and Jason Wengler
2006-Heidi Nicole Welker: Parent Rachael Welker
2007-Maddison Kate Stephens: Parents Ryan and Katie Stephens
2008-Carter and Lauren Hale: Parents Paul Hale Jr. and Jennifer Hale
2009-Ryley Heady: Parents Ashley Berghaus and Garry Heady
2010-Brigg Scott Hale : Parents Brandon and Tara Hale
2011-Kevin W. Dodd II: Parents Kevin and Jennifer Dodd
2012-Aliyah Kaye Myers: Parent Kasey Myers
2013-Addison Burns: Parents Shane and Natalie Burns
2014-Gracyn Sharp: Parents Wesley and Michelle Sharp
2015-Cole Don Autry: Parents Cody Autry and Marissa Hinkle
2016-Rhylie Sharp, Parents Wesley and Michelle Sharp
2017-Tayn Tate Archer, Parents Christina Archer and Shaun Lemonds
2018-Carter Rehkop, Parents Tyler and Chelsea Rehkop
2019- Cypress Haze Clark, Parents Bailey and Keith Clark