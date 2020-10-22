'Nutcracker' bringing Christmas cheer to Centene Center

Kimberly Gavin Anderson, creator of Young People's Performing Arts Theatre (YPPAT) and teacher of dance for decades, said her mother always told her that the musical movies thrived during the Great Depression because people were desperate to find a few hours of joy in the painful challenge of their daily lives.

“This year of 2020, our students, our community need a joyful outlet to find celebration,” said Anderson.

That’s why she says "The Nutcracker 2020" will be “more vitally important than any season in our 40-year history.”

She emphasized the importance of the arts has never been so great. The COVID-19 pandemic caused many activities and arts-related programs to come to an abrupt standstill this past spring. Some organizations have not yet resumed activities.

The Young People’s Performing Arts Theatre (YPPAT) is planning to host this year’s Nutcracker performances Dec. 10-12 at Farmington's Centene Center.

YPPAT is a non-profit 501(c) organization formed in 1981 to let local dancers be part of a large-scale, semi-professional production.