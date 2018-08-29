Home runs have long been a part of Tyler O'Neill's DNA. He hit 32 in 106 games in the minors in 2015 and last season, he had 31 total split between two Class AAA clubs.
So he knows what it's like to go on a tear. And this is a tear.
“Hitting is fun when you're on a bit of a roll,” O'Neill said. “I'm going to keep rolling and see what happens.”
The difference, of course, is that this is one is at the big-league level, not in Triple A. O'Neill hit a two-run homer in the fourth inning of the Cardinals' 5-2 win over the Pirates on Tuesday night, a blast that cleared the left-field bullpen and was estimated at 436 feet, the third-longest home run by a Cardinals at Busch Stadium this season.
It was also O'Neill's fourth home run in the past five games, and those four home runs have come in three different ballparks. And while you may say that two of them came in the thin air of Coors Field in Denver, another was in Dodger Stadium, which plays fairly even, and the other was in Busch Stadium, one of the more home run grudging parks in the league. And Tuesday's homer wasn't even close. O'Neill hit that one a ton.
“I know I could get one pitch to drive every at-bat,” O'Neill said, “and I just don't want to miss it. It's just keeping it simple and running with that.
“I'm not getting out of the zone, not chasing pitches. I think that's the biggest key for me. I have confidence in myself when I do get pitches in the zone, I'm going do damage. So it's just narrowing that and making sure I don't miss pitches that are good ones to hit.”
In this case, it was a 92 mph two-seam fastball from Pirates starter Ivan Nova that was not far off the middle of the plate.
“I got that one pretty good,” he said. “They can scrape the wall as many times as they want, as long as they go out, they all count the same.”
It was the seventh home run for O'Neill in 36 major-league games, which over a 162-game season would work out to 31 home runs. He had 26 home runs in 64 games at Memphis, which means he has now played in 100 games this season and has 33 homers.
If there were any concerns about how the Cardinals might be affected by Marcell Ozuna going on the disabled list on Aug. 22, O'Neill, thrust into an everyday role by that injury, has put them to rest. In that time, he's hitting .315 with four home runs in that run. His six home runs in his first 35 games with the Cardinals tied him for the fifth most with the team.
And while hitting like this isn't going to last, it's serving up a valuable lesson to O'Neill. He had mastered Triple A, being recognized on Monday as a PCL postseason All-Star. Now he's showing to everyone, including himself, that he can play at the major-league level.
“Just getting more and more experience, in playoff-like atmospheres, on the road and at home,” he said. “I'm taking everything and learning from it and doing the best that I can.”
“He's going to continue to get opportunities while Ozuna is out,” manager Mike Shildt said. “He'll be back in there tomorrow. He's taking good at-bats, shrinking the strike zone, getting good pitches to hit and clearly he's got power. He's in a good spot.”
O'Neill is one of the young players who has had a chance to shine under Shildt, and O'Neill was excited to hear before the game that Shildt would be staying on in the job.
“It was awesome,” he said. “It was very heartwarming for me personally. The rest of the guys in the room were fired up about it too. He's just such a great guy. He's very pro-player. He wants to do anything that will help us succeed in any way. Obviously every manager does, but there's just something else about him that's very special.
“He's always got a very calm demeanor about him. Even if we're down, he has a feeling we're going to make a run and come back and so do we. We kind of feed off that a little bit. It's great to have him at the end of the dugout there.”
