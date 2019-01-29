If he was a member of several other major-league teams, outfielder Tyler O’Neill might be wondering where he would be hitting in the lineup rather than if he would be in the lineup.
He has hit 57 home runs in his past two Class AAA seasons, including 26 in 64 games in 2018 at Memphis, where he also had an 1.078 OPS and .311 batting average and was named the Cardinals’ organization minor league player of the year.
In 61 games with the Cardinals last year, the 23-year-old British Columbia native popped nine more home runs. Fitting what seems to be the prototype of the modern offensive player, O’Neill also had 57 strikeouts in 142 at-bats with the Cardinals, although that ratio of one strikeout for every 2½ at-bats is high even by today’s standards.
But with the Cardinals preparing for the start of spring training in a couple of weeks, O’Neill finds himself on the outside looking in as the Cardinals formulate their regular offensive alignment. Marcell Ozuna is locked in as the left fielder and Harrison Bader as the center fielder. Dexter Fowler, more than adequate in his first season with the Cardinals and horrific in his second, will be given one more chance in right field, presuming his good health.
This leaves the muscular, 5-foot-10, 210-pound O’Neill, son of a Canadian champion body builder, to angle for time with Fowler and even Jose Martinez, who finished up the 2018 season as the regular in right field in the midst of a .305 season.
“I’m going to spring and just play ball,” O’Neill said recently at the Cardinals’ Winter Warm-Up. “If they want to stick me in right field, or they want to stick me in left field to give Ozuna a day off or if they want to stick me in center field to give Bader a day off ... obviously (Yairo Munoz) and Martinez have got to get their playing time too ... (but) I can play them all. I’m not going to worry about it. I can’t worry about it.”
O’Neill, who has had four consecutive seasons of 24 or more homers in the minors with the Seattle and Cardinals organizations, would appear to have little left to prove in Class AAA.
“You tell me,” he said. “I had pretty good numbers there last year. If I get sent there this year, I’m going to try to do the same thing. What can you do?”
Almost from the start of 2018 spring training, O’Neill was beset at the big-league level by myriad injuries, including a mysterious groin ailment in early August, but said none of those related to his weightlifting regimen. He did, however, adjust his offseason workouts after the season, incorporating yoga to the mix.
“Flexibility, mobility, just being able to keep my body limber,” he said. “To stay on the field is the most important part.”
Other than avoiding strikeouts, perhaps. To that end, O’Neill has spent time with new hitting coach Jeff Albert.
“I put myself in a bad position last year many times, just putting myself down in the count (and) wanting to do too much,” O’Neill said. “I know what to expect (now) at the big-league level. Pitchers just don’t throw pitches over the plate. They’re just going to get you out and they have in-depth scouting reports to do that. Jeff and I have had multiple conversations on how to get to different pitches.
“I really enjoy and have started to incorporate what he’s talking about. And I’m going to roll with it.”
O’Neill actually did make some progress last season. His total of 125 strikeouts at Memphis and St. Louis was his lowest of his career when he played a full season. “(Strikeouts) are going to happen. I just had a very high rate last year,” said the righthanded-hitting slugger. “If you want to talk about hit and miss, I don’t plan to do it again.
“It just comes with swinging at pitches in the zone. I really just had a couple of bad games and a couple of bad stretches last year where I chased everything. It was a really concentrated number.”
From May 19-21, O’Neill banged home runs in three successive games for the Cardinals and was six for 11. But from May 22-30, he was two for 19 with 13 strikeouts and found himself back at Memphis,
Just after his recall in late July, he went seven for 11 over a four-day stretch to attain a .308 average. Then his groin injury cost him a couple of weeks. And later in August, he lapsed again, going seven for 39 with 21 strikeouts.
“I want to bring some excitement to this city,” O’Neill said. “We’ve got a lot going on here. I just want to amplify it.”
