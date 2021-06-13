O’Reilly has enjoyed captaining the Blues

Doing so, Berube continued, “is the No. 1 most important thing, and it’s hard to find the guy that works harder and competes harder than Ryan O’Reilly.”

Even factoring in all the injuries and COVID 19-related issues, the Blues underachieved in their recently completed season. And when that happens in hockey, all eyes usually are on the captain.

When the Blues lagged near the bottom of the NHL standings over the first half of their 2018-19 Stanley Cup championship season, a consistent topic for fans and some media members was whether captain Alex Pietrangelo was the right man for the job.

So it goes with the territory. But in the case of O’Reilly, Berube and general manager Doug Armstrong have no issues with how O’Reilly handled his first year wearing the “C.”

“I thought he did a great job,” Berube said. “I thought he got better as he went along the year, and did a tremendous job down the stretch and in the playoffs in my opinion.

“I know that we got beat four straight, but from a captain standpoint, he worked and he led by example on the ice. I thought that he did a great job in the locker room and on the bench of becoming more vocal and preaching the right things and all the stuff that captains do.”