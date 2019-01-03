In a season marked by maddening inconsistency, the only Blue who has been close to consistent has been center Ryan O’Reilly, which is why it came as no surprise that he was named Wednesday as the team’s representative for the NHL All-Star Game, to be played in San Jose on Jan. 26.
“It’s pretty impressive after coming over after that big trade doing what he’s doing,” said Blues captain Alex Pietrangelo, who was one of the team’s representatives at last season’s game.
O’Reilly leads the Blues in goals with 15, in assists with 20 and in points with 35. He also leads the team’s forwards in ice time, as he plays on both the power play and penalty-killing unit. The Blues acquired O’Reilly in an offseason trade with Buffalo, sending Patrik Berglund, Vladimir Sobotka and Tage Thompson, plus two draft picks.
It will be the second time for O’Reilly, who also played in the 2016 game in Nashville when he was with Buffalo.
“I think the NHL does a great job putting them on,” he said. “The 3 on 3 (format), I think, is exciting for fans. It’s a cool structure this year, too, being you get a break either before or after. It’s not like your break’s gone, so you still have a little time. ... It’s always a cool event.”
The NHL has added a system to allow fans to select one additional player from each division to the All-Star Game. The Blues’ candidate is Vladimir Tarasenko. Online voting began Thursday at 11 a.m. and closes at 11 p.m. Jan. 10. Voting can be done at nhl.com/vote.
GUNNARSSON READY
Defenseman Carl Gunnarsson said he’s ready to return to action. He has played in just seven games this season as he recovered from two offseason operations and then hurt his hand in November. He hasn’t played since. Interim coach Craig Berube said Gunnarsson could be in the lineup soon, possibly as early as Thursday’s game with Washington.
The season so far “is not perfect,” he said, “so hopefully 2019’s my year.”
Gunnarsson’s return will mark the first time this season the Blues have had all of their top defensemen healthy. Gunnarsson’s seven games came during a stretch when Robert Bortuzzo was out with an injury, and it will mean an interesting decision for Berube and his staff on who to sit. (Besides, of course, Jordan Schmaltz.) When Gunnarsson was healthy and paired with Alex Pietrangelo, that was one of the best combinations the Blues have had this season. In practice Wednesday, Gunnarsson skated with Schmaltz on the fourth pairing, but Berube said he could play Thursday vs. Washington.
Gunnarsson said he hadn’t expected the injury to keep him out this long — “When it first happened, I was hoping for a week,” he said — but he has had to make peace with the situation. “It would be one thing if one of (the surgeries) flared up, but it was a totally new thing,” he said. “It was tough mentally to fight back but here we are, feeling good and hopefully back soon.”
The Blues have two open spots on their roster after defenseman Chris Butler and forward Jordan Nolan cleared waivers Wednesday and returned to San Antonio. Activating Gunnarsson off injured reserve would give the Blues eight defensemen and no extra forwards. The Blues didn’t call up anyone to replace Nolan up front and may not for a while. The Blues have just one road game between now and Jan. 12, and Berube seems much more inclined to keep his lineup in one piece.
