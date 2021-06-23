Susan Krydynski, OTR/L, FMT

This October, Krydynski will enter her fifth year working full time in Occupational Therapy at Madison Medical Center.

"I love working at Madison Medical because I can feel the dedication to the health and well-being of the Fredericktown community by all the employees here," Krydynski said.

How did the hospital and/or community help making it through the COVID-19 pandemic easier?

"The hospital and administration helped us get through this COVID year with their friendship, advice and patience while we navigated challenges such as staffing availability, personal and family illnesses, and policy changes," Krydynski said.

Did you know?

Madison Medical Center's Occupation Therapy Department has served more than 620 individuals since April 2017 and its oldest client was born in 1917. The department also uses a lot of theraputty. Theraputty was derived from Silly Putty and made into various resistances and colors.

The Occupational Therapy Department is made up of Angie King, Emily Parker-Kernan, Jessica Shetley, Lauren Quesenberry, Linda Femmer and Susan Krydynski.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.