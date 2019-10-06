October is Breast Cancer Awareness Month and we are working on a special section for the Daily Journal.
We want to hear your stories. We are looking for submissions for this section we will be running later in the month.
We want to hear about:
• Your stories of survival
• Give a shout out to someone for helping them to get through it
• Give remembrance of a loved one who has lost their battle to breast cancer
• Offer words of encouragement to those currently fighting.
This will be free of charge but print space will be limited.
To submit your story, please send an email to one of the following email addresses below:
