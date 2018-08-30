Five of the six Bismarck police officers who resigned at the end of a more than seven hour meeting that began the evening of Aug. 22 and stretched into the early morning have reportedly delivered letters rescinding their resignations, according to Bismarck city officials.
Mayor Seth Radford, now recovering from a stroke which precluded him from being present at that Aug. 22 meeting, said that while he has not received the letters from the officers, he understands that they have been delivered to city hall.
“I was not at the meeting, obviously, for health reasons,” Radford said. “As far as I know, the officers had resigned to the board at the board meeting and had quit their jobs. From that point on, the chief has moved forward and we’ve had to fill the schedule since then. At their request, from what I’m told, they didn’t want to be on the schedule and didn’t want to work for the city anymore. Now there’s the letters of rescinsion, which I have not gotten myself. I do believe they’re up at city hall, and I will work to get up there and get them.”
Radford and Police Chief Steven Poole both said that since the resignations more than a week ago there has been no lapse in police coverage for the city.
“There has been no lack of coverage since they resigned,” Poole said. “We’ve had 24 hours a day, 7 days a week coverage since their resignation. Scheduling going forward has the exact same coverage with 24 hours a day, 7 days a week coverage. The officers who resigned were part-time officers operating in a part-time capacity.
“We are still staffing the schedule and it’s fully covered. We have all shifts covered. We’re handling calls and everything is operating at optimal performance.”
Saying that the officers’ letters rescinding their resignations were delivered to city hall and not to him, Poole declined to comment on the status of the officers’ resignation, as it would be a matter handled by the board of aldermen.
“It’s a matter that is a personnel matter and is going to have to go before the board again,” Radford said. “That meeting will be (Sept. 13). I do know that five of the officers are wanting to come back, from what I understand, to work for the city. Again, that is a personnel matter and will be addressed on Sept. 13th at our board meeting.”
With the situation evolving rapidly and compounding with the difficulty presented by the mayor’s health concerns, Radford said that the situation seems to grow more complicated each day.
“The board never once said that they were not going to render a decision,” Radford said. “All they wanted was the time to look at the information. The board was never given a chance to look at all the information that was brought to them at that meeting and address it, so the board is looking into all of the situation. They’re processing the information and on the 13th we’ll discuss it.”
Without having the opportunity to meet with the board and discuss the matter yet, Radford said he is unable to say what kind of progress will be made at the next meeting, but that it will be addressed.
“They (the board) were working to resolve the one set of issues, but now all that changed and now we have another change,” he said. “There’s so much changing daily that it is very hard to get all the information processed. Every meeting there is so much changing, so I won’t know until the board is all together.”
Through all of the difficulties and frustrations expressed between the board, along with the the police officers and the residents of Bismarck, Radford said the priority has been to maintain the safety of citizens.
“The one thing that has been for sure is that the schedule has been filled, we have a police officer on at all times and the citizens are still being covered,” Radford said. “That’s our main goal — we want the safety of the citizens.”
The meeting that resulted in the resignation of the officers was focused around a situation involving Officer Jennifer Hulsey, who had responded to a call in Iron Mountain Lake and was subsequently suspended by Chief Poole.
At the end of the Aug. 22 meeting the board announced that it would not make a decision that night, but would take time to consider all of the information that had been presented to it by officers, residents and Poole.
A call has been placed to the attorney who reportedly represented the six offices on the night of the special council meeting.
This is a developing story. We will update the information as it becomes available.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Daily Journal Online Comment Policy
The goal of the story comments at dailyjournalonline.com is to have a community forum for the thoughts of our readers.
We strive to make sure this is an open, thought-provoking yet polite debate on the issues.
Report Abuse
If you feel a comment has violated our guidelines, please use the "Report Abuse" link under the comment.
Comments not edited
We do not edit comments. They are approved or denied.
Comments will be screened
All comments will be screened and may take several hours to be posted.
No Personal Attacks
Refrain from personal attacks or degrading comments.
Do not feed the trolls
Keep comments clear, concise and focused on the topic.
No Emails or Links
No advertising allowed. Do not post e-mails or links except for pages on dailyjournalonline.com or Government websites.
Be Courteous
Do not type with CAP LOCKS ON. Forgive spelling errors. No racism, sexism or any other sort of -ism that degrades another person.
Do not imply guilt
Do not convict a suspect of a crime before he or she has been proven so in a court of law.
Comment Length
Comments are limited to 1000 Characters. Characters remaining are posted on top left of comment box.
Assertions of questionable or unrelated information will decrease the likelihood of approval.
However we welcome such information in the form of news tips sent via our contact us page.