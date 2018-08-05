COLUMBIA, Mo. — It’s impossible to miss the 573 emblazoned across Alex Ofodile’s right arm. That’s the area code for Columbia. After a three-year exile nearly 2,000 miles away, the wide receiver is home.
At Oregon the last few seasons, injuries sidelined one of the state of Missouri’s most prolific high school receivers. A twice-broken foot and hamstring problems limited Ofodile to four catches over 12 games. The former all-state wideout at Columbia’s Rock Bridge High had enrolled at Oregon a semester early in 2015, putting him on course to graduate early, too.
Not long after Missouri coach Barry Odom promoted his father A.J. Ofodile from recruiting director to receivers coach, Alex’s path became clear. He graduated from Oregon in the spring and enrolled at Mizzou as a graduate transfer, making him available to play this fall, his first of two remaining years of eligibility.
“We’re going to need him to continue to progress and be a playmaker for us,” Odom said Saturday after Mizzou’s second preseason practice.
Odom was the first coach to offer Ofodile a scholarship, back when he was the defensive coordinator at Memphis. Odom had worked with A.J. Ofodile at Rock Bridge years earlier and knew Alex since he was a few years old. When Alex transferred to Mizzou, Odom joked that he always knew he’d get to coach the 6-foot-2 wideout.
“It broke my heart when he wasn’t coming (to Memphis), Odom said. “But I’ve been told no a lot.”
Through two days of practice, the Ofodiles haven’t had much time to relish their reunion on the field. A.J. was Alex’s high school coach in Columbia when he caught 96 passes for 1,611 yards and 15 touchdowns as a senior.
“I’m enjoying it but everything moves so fast at this level they’re just numbers and positions and you’re correcting technique,” A.J. said. “So you don’t get to really think about who it is. You just know you’re correcting players. But when we get off the field and you get to think about it, it’s great having him back here. He’s got an opportunity to help us out.”
Listed as a second-team receiver on the depth chart, Ofodile is anxious to produce like he did previously in Columbia.
“Maybe too anxious,” A.J. said. “One thing we’ll work on with all our guys and particularly him is being patient, not trying to win the Super Bowl in one day, taking it one play at a time. That’s the emphasis across the board, especially for a guy who’s really excited but been injured the last couple years.”
QB DERBY CONTINUES
Sophomore Lindsey Scott and junior Jack Lowary are listed as co-backup quarterbacks to senior Drew Lock, but for the first few days of camp all four backup candidates are getting equal snaps in what figures to be one of the team’s tightest competitions. Sophomore Micah Wilson and redshirt freshman Taylor Powell are also in the mix.
“For the first four days the guys not named Drew are going to get equal reps,” Odom said. “From there we’ll start to make some move. But Drew needs a lot of reps because I want the cohesion for the first offense getting ready for week one.”
