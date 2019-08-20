COLUMBIA, Mo. — Tuesday was a good day for Missouri tight end Albert Okwuegbunam. He was named a first-team preseason All-American by the Associated Press. More important, he was back on the field taking part in most drills during Mizzou’s morning practice. Okwuegbunam had been nursing a sprained right knee first suffered in practice two weeks ago.
Coincidentally, on hand for Tuesday's practice was former Mizzou All-American tight end Chase Coffman. And, no, he doesn't have any remaining eligibility.
After practice Okwuegbunam said the training staff had held him out as a precaution but he took part in some parts of Saturday’s closed scrimmage.
“I’d much rather have him out there than have him in red,” Tigers coach Barry Odom said after the two-hour practice.
The Tigers are 11 days away from kickoff at Wyoming and all but set on starters. Without divulging his entire depth chart, Odom said the staff had “a good feeling” of who would start at Wyoming if the game were tomorrow.
“But we have so many guys labeled as a two right now that would play almost as much as our first group,” he said. “So that that's a good thing. But also there's some uneasiness there for me because they haven't had the game experience. How are they going to react when the lights are on?”
One position that is all but settled — at least 11 days from the first game — is punter. As of Tuesday, senior Tucker McCann will handle those duties, in addition to his normal job as the team’s kicker. Sophomore Sean Koetting and freshman Aaron Rodriguez have been competing with McCann since the start of camp.
“Right now if we were playing Tucker would take both those (jobs),” Odom said. “He’s earned it and has done a nice job. Until somebody goes and takes it from him he's going to be the guy. I am excited about the work he’s done. Hopefully we’re in the position we don’t overuse him in the punt game. We’ve got to be smart with that. That’s also the entire team playing together.”
The 2018 redshirt rule takes stress off coaches, who normally this time of year are deciding which freshmen will use up their year of eligibility. Now first-year players can appear in as many as four games and still retain that year of eligibility. But a few freshmen continue to stick out as likely contributors this season beyond the four-game window. Odom has already singled out tight end Niko Hea and on Tuesday also mentioned wideout Maurice Massey, strong safety Stacy Brown, high safety Martez Manuel, defensive lineman Darius Robinson and offensive lineman Thalen Robinson.
“It's hard to play (on the offensive line) as a true freshman, but he's done some things that’s earned the opportunity to kind of see what he can do,” Odom said.
Massey continues to stand out as a big-play threat on the outside. Odom just wants to see the rookie from Kirkwood make the routine plays in addition to the highlight grabs.
“You see a great catch, and that's awesome. We'll take all we can get,” Odom said. “But then the next three plays (the message is): Don't disappear. Next play, get up and go block like you're supposed to. Get lined up correctly. The challenge of the mental game and putting that one behind you and play the next nap, that's where (we’ve) got a lot of teaching to do.”
