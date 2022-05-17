The annual homecoming memorial for Old Trace Creek Cemetery will be May 22, at Trace Creek Baptist Church on Hwy DD, in Glenallen. Service is at 11 a.m. There will be a business meeting after the service, followed with a pot luck dinner on the grounds.
Old Trace Creek Cemetery homecoming memorial
Related to this story
Most Popular
An area man was killed and two others injured in a two-vehicle accident on US 67 in Jefferson County on Tuesday.
UPDATE: Bobby Lee Stevens Jr., 47, has been charged in Ste. Genevieve County with two counts of first-degree assault on a law enforcement offi…
Construction to replace the southbound US 67 bridge over Highway 8 in St. Francois County is slated to begin this June.
The Missouri State Highway Patrol (MSHP) reported two fatalities in two separate accidents Wednesday.
An area man has been charged following an allegation of rape reported eight years ago. The charge was filed this month after DNA evidence was …
An area man recently sentenced to prison for the shooting death of a Park Hills man died behind bars this week.
The Missouri State Highway Patrol reported several accidents with injuries over the weekend.
A man wanted by authorities after allegedly shooting at deputies on Tuesday has been apprehended, according to the Ste. Genevieve County Sheri…
A woman's voice — which authorities say is Vicky White's — is heard saying things including, "wait, stop ... airbags going to go off and kill us."
It’s been more than a year since Farmington resident Paul Fritch, 56, was discharged from Barnes-Jewish Hospital following a 110-day stay, whe…