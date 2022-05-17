 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Old Trace Creek Cemetery homecoming memorial

  • 0

The annual homecoming memorial for Old Trace Creek Cemetery will be May 22, at Trace Creek Baptist Church on Hwy DD, in Glenallen. Service is at 11 a.m. There will be a business meeting after the service, followed with a pot luck dinner on the grounds.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

The journey beyond COVID-19

The journey beyond COVID-19

It’s been more than a year since Farmington resident Paul Fritch, 56, was discharged from Barnes-Jewish Hospital following a 110-day stay, whe…

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News